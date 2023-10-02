Pinoy acts join all-Asian music lineup at District M: A Marina Central Festival in Singapore

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos visiting Singapore this week can drop by at the Marina Central district to witness a music show, interactive workshops and food exhibits.

The “eclectic two-day inaugural festival brimming with music and engaging encounters” dubbed District M – A Marina Central Festival will happen come Oct. 6 and 7. The festivity will start 3 p.m. onwards and is free for everyone to enjoy.

It will feature various music acts across Asia, including Filipino-Australian grentperez and Filipino-Singaporean Marian Carmel, with the theme of embracing the diversity of music — ranging from acoustic, classical, pop, electronic and jazz.

The Lion City’s music festival will be staged in four venues, including Marina Square, Millenia Walk Park & Dine, South Beach Fountain Plaza and Suntec City.

At The Deck at Marina Square, Tim De Cotta, Charlie Lim, rhyu and shazza will perform on the first day of the music event while Marian Carmel, grentperez, lewloh, RENE and Daniel Sid, will follow the day after.

On Oct. 6, ATTAGIRL!, Ice Cream Sundays and KiDG will carry out their musical performances at the Wagon Park at Millenia Walk Park & Dine while DJ Shota, Fauxe, DJ KoFlow and Mervin Wong will be at the same venue on October 7.

At the Fountain Stage at South Beach Fountain Plaza, Corrinne May, Jonathan Shin and Alicia Pan will put on their respective shows on Oct. 6 while Bards of Neverland, Litmus Jazz Ensemble and Lorong Boys will showcase their brand of classic jazz music on Oct. 7.

Gracing the Music Piazza at Suntec City on Oct. 6 are Dru Chen, Shye, OHMYMEITING and J.M3. Other acts, Budak Pantai, Ginette Chittick, LAYYI, and Sezairi will also be there on Oct. 7.

The upcoming festival is open to all ages.

Each DISTRICT M stage is situated less than a minute from a variety of eateries inside the mall so festival goers can enjoy a variety of food and special promotions during the duration of the events.

According to the guidelines issued, the attendees are encouraged to bring a rain poncho and wear comfy footwear. Umbrellas, banners and outdoor chairs are prohibited. The use of selfie sticks is not permitted near the performance area.

The partner of District M is JW Marriott Singapore South Beach with collaboration from Marina: Square, Millenia Singapore, South Beach and Suntec City. The community partner is Esplanade Theaters on the Bay Singapore.

For more details, visit https://marinacentral.com.sg/happenings/district-m/.