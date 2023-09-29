Atasha Muhlach makes showbiz debut as E.A.T. host

E.A.T. main hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon welcome Atasha Muhlach, the daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez to the Dabarkads family.

Rising star and showbiz scion Atasha Muhlach made her showbiz debut on TV5’s noontime program E.A.T. as the newest Dabarkad.

The Legit Dabarkads of E.A.T. gave a warm welcome to the daughter of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez who has joined as a regular host.

The new host was unveiled through a performance number where Atasha showcased her stage charisma and flair for dancing just like her mom who used to host a dance-variety show.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin [na] magandang tanghali sa inyong lahat! Maraming-maraming salamat po. Sobrang masaya po ako to be here sa E.A.T. kasama ng legit Dabarkads!” Atasha concluded her introductory performance number with a message to the audience and her co-hosts.

She added, “Maraming salamat po sa warm welcome and I’m really excited to be part of such a beautiful and kind-hearted family.”

Atasha was also introduced as Tash, making her the youngest member of the artificial intelligence (AI) family, whose faces resemble the hosts and are also voiced by some of them.

On her debut day, she smoothly engaged in playful banter with the AI version of the comedic duo Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola, who were stationed outdoors at the time for the Sugod Bahay Mga Kapatid segment of the program.

Atasha thanked her parents in a sentimental message, “Marami akong gustong sabihin sa mga magulang ko pero maraming-maraming salamat sa lahat ng suportahan at love mula bata pa ako at mahal na mahal ko kayo. Thank you.”

E.A.T. mainstay Joey de Leon also took to social media to welcome Atasha into their crew.

“Welcome our new Dabarkads, Atasha Muhlach! BUO na ang Dabarkads at yung anak ng ORIGINAL TITLE na pag-aari namin, the last three letters ay narito na!— Eat BulAGA! #TVJonTV5 #LegitDabarkads,” the veteran comedian-host wrote in the caption along with the Dabarkads group photo.

Atasha graduated with honors from her business degree at Nottingham Trent University in the United Kingdom. She officially entered the showbiz industry after signing with Viva Artists Agency last July. She said she wanted to try everything — hosting, singing and acting.

“This (performing) is something that I’ve always wanted to do ever since I was 10 years old when I did (the musical play) Sound of Music. That’s when I realized that I really do love to perform. I love to sing,” she told The STAR at that time.

Aga had also previously told this paper that as a kid, Atasha was already showing interest in the field of her parents.

“I saw it in her really,” the proud father said then of Atasha. “When we did our commercials before, when they were growing up, ang dami naming ginawa, nakikita ko sa kanyang mukha talaga, pag-tumitingin talaga siya. Tapos ‘pag-sinabi ng director, ‘Atasha, look to your left,’ she knows… Parang she has it…

“And gusto niya yan. School niya siya namili, saan niya gusto mag-aral, ano gusto niya gawin. Then she said she wanted to work already. So, I told her, go! Para maramdaman mo, makita mo.”