Filipino-dubbed Reborn Rich set to release this month on Viu

Viu Original Korean drama starring Song Joong Ki, Lee Sung Min and Shin Hyun Bin will finally get its Filipino-dubbed version

MANILA, Philippines — Webtoon-based Korean drama Reborn Rich will be available in Filipino starting this September only on Viu.

The thrilling fantasy-revenge drama stars Song Joong Ki and Shin Hyun Bin, as well as Lee Sung Min who won Best Actor award at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in this drama.

Reborn Rich follows the story of Soonyang Group loyal employee, Yoon Hyun Woo (Song Joong Ki), who ends up murdered by one of the Jin family, owners of Soonyang Group.

He later finds himself in 1987 in the body of Jin Do Jun, youngest grandson of the Jin family. With his knowledge of the future and the autobiography of Chairman Jin Yang Chul (Lee Sung Min), he plots his revenge to take control of the Soonyang Group.

Filipino Viu-ers have been eagerly requesting for the Filipino-dubbed version of the show since its airing. Viu Philippines is looking forward to fully immerse the fans in this exciting and thrilling world of chaebols with its Filipino dubbing.

Catch Reborn Rich in Filipino, starting September 7, exclusively on the Viu app, which can be downloaded for free on App Store, Google Play and select smart TVs, as well as on the web at www.viu.com.

You can get your Viu Premium subscription for as low as P29 for your first month. Upgrade to Premium through in-app purchase or credit card.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Viu. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.