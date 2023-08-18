^

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Psychology course to be taught at US university

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 18, 2023 | 3:52pm
Taylor Swift Psychology course to be taught at US university
US singer Taylor Swift poses in the press room after winning six awards at the 50th Annual American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2022. Swift won Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Country Album of the Year, Favorite Music Video, and Favorite Female Country Artist.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Arizona State University is offering an advanced Psychology course inspired by award-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift in its upcoming semester.

"Psychology of Taylor Swift" will tackle topics in social psychology that feature in her work, life, and fans, including romantic relationships, fiction/escapism, revenge, and social development.

"The course is basically using Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena — gossip, relationships, revenge," said the course's teacher and PhD student Alexandra Wormley. "The class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike her — we want to be able to learn about Psychology."

Wormley got the course idea from her research assistants who jokingly brought it up after Swift kicked off her "Eras Tour" in Glendale, northwest of Arizona's capital Phoenix, last March.

The student-teacher's personal relationship with the singer stems from her partner's sister who is a longtime Swiftie, "She played a huge role in shaping the topics of the course. Her enthusiasm is pretty contagious — so in the span of two years, I went from indifferent to being one of her top listeners on Spotify last year."

She broke down that the class would focus on very specific Social Psychology topics, allowing for students to have expertise in given areas.

Related: Taylor Swift to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

During each week of the course, Wormley will connect an album theme to a Social Psychology topic, citing as an example Swift's 2017 album "reputation" and the concept of revenge.

Wormley hopes non-Swifties will also take her course, "The class will be much more engaging if we can challenge ourselves to think from other perspectives, like that of a Taylor Swift hater."

"Research has shown time and time again that when students can relate their course material to their own lives, it increases comprehension and retention," she ended. "If that takes a little extra work on my part to think through how to connect Social Psychology to Taylor Swift, then that is well worth it. It makes the learning — and the teaching — more fun."

As of writing, the three-unit "Psychology of Taylor Swift" advanced lecture course for 35 students has no open seats.

This is not the first time Swift has been a subject or topic in the academe.

Last year, New York University's Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music had a class on Swift herself while the University of Texas at Austin had a "Literary Contests and Contexts — The Taylor Swift Songbook" Liberal Arts course where Swift's songs were studied alongside writers like Chaucer, Shakespeare, Keats, Dickinson, and Plath.

This year alone, Stanford had a winter quarter course called "All Too Well (10 Week Version)" dedicated to studying Swift's hit song of the same name, while the Berklee College of Music and Rice University each had courses on Swift's songwriting.

RELATED: Filipino Swifties embrace Taylor Sheesh amid Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour' exclusion

vuukle comment

PSYCHOLOGY

SOCIAL PSYCHOLOGY

TAYLOR SWIFT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

Heart Evangelista breaks silence over alleged rift with former glam team

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista broke her silence over the issue surrounding her former glam team. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

Mark Leviste breaks silence over rumored US wedding with Kris Aquino

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Social media users were puzzled if Kris Aquino and Mark Leviste got married in the US after the Batangas vice governor commented...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' host Alexa Miro denies romance with Sandro Marcos

'Eat Bulaga' host Alexa Miro denies romance with Sandro Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Alexa Miro reiterated that she has no romantic relationship with presidential son and Ilocos Norte Representative...
Entertainment
fbtw
Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail

Awra Briguela faces more charges after posting bail

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Comedian Awra Briguela is facing more charges at the Makati Prosecutor's Office. 
Entertainment
fbtw
What makes JC Santos, Bela Padilla click

What makes JC Santos, Bela Padilla click

By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
JC Santos and Bela Padilla are once again reunited on the big screen via the Viva Films-produced romantic comedy titled Wish...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Lola Igna' Angie Ferro dies at 86

'Lola Igna' Angie Ferro dies at 86

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Veteran actress Angie Ferro passed away yesterday. She was 86. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

Pinoy rapper EZ Mil, Eminem collab song debuts at no. 3 in global Billboard

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Filipino rap sensation Ez Mil made his Billboard chart debut with "Realest" securing the number 3 spot.
Entertainment
fbtw
Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce

Britney Spears' husband says marriage over, files for divorce

By Agence France-Presse | 6 hours ago
Sam Asghari said he and Britney Spears would "hold onto the love" they have, but that they were going their separate...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stephen Chow behind the animated retelling of The Monkey King

Stephen Chow behind the animated retelling of The Monkey King

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Shaolin Soccer and Kung Fu Hustle director and star Stephen Chow has taken on the executive producer’s hat in the first-ever...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with