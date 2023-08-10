Taylor Swift to release '1989 (Taylor's Version)'

MANILA, Philippines — "It's been waiting for you."

The award-winning "1989" is the next album that celebrated singer-songwriter Taylor Swift will be releasing a re-recorded version of, dropping on October 27 — the same date the original record came out in 2014.

Taylor announced the arrival of "1989 (Taylor's Version)" during the last concert of her "Eras" tour in the United States held in Los Angeles.

Fans previously speculated that Taylor would be making the announcement as the concert date was on 8/9 — a fact that Taylor acknowledged mid-show, much to the excitement of a sold-out SoFi Stadium crowd. Another clue during the show was when she also pointed out her new blue (the color often associated with "1989") wardrobe for the concert.

"There's something that I've been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I'll just sort of show you something I've been excited to show you," Taylor told the crowd before revealing the upcoming album's cover art.

The "1989 (Taylor's Version)" cover shows a smiling Taylor in front of a sky blue backdrop and seagulls circling the singer. The original version's cover was a Polaroid photo of Taylor, cut at eye level, wearing a sweatshirt with a design similar to the re-recorded version's backdrop.

The year 1989 is a reference to Taylor's birthyear, which the singer personalized with her black initials beside the album name. The re-recorded version now has a black "Taylor's Version" in the middle of a written "1989" in white.

Taylor then proceeded to perform "New Romantics" from "1989" — the only song from the album she had yet to sing on the "Eras" tour — and "New Year's Day" as that concert's two secret songs.

The announcement was made even more official when the album cover art was shared on Taylor's social media accounts not long after, including a message from the singer.

"The '1989' album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th," Taylor said.

The singer said she honestly considered "1989" to be her most favorite album to re-record because of the "insane" five vault (unreleased) tracks that will be included, "I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

"1989" is the fourth album that Taylor has re-recorded after "Fearless," "Red" and "Speak Now" just last July. All that remains for her to re-record and have her own masters are her debut eponymous album from 2006 and 2017's "Reputation."

The album, which won the Grammy for Album of the Year in 2015, includes the hit singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Style," "Bad Blood," "Wildest Dreams," "Out of the Woods," and the previously mentioned "New Romantics," as well as songs like "Welcome to New York," "All You Had to Do Was Stay," "This Love" and "Clean."

"Wildest Dreams" already got a re-recorded version in 2021, followed by "This Love" a year later.

