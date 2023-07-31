TAPE has no right to celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary â€” Tito Sotto

^

Entertainment

TAPE has no right to celebrate 'Eat Bulaga' 44th anniversary — Tito Sotto

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2023 | 6:12pm
Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon and their "E.A.T" co-hosts as seen on the Facebook post of TVJ last Saturday, July 29, 2023.
TVJ via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Tito Sotto reiterated that Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE Inc.) has no right to celebrate the 44th anniversary of "Eat Bulaga" (EB). 

In his Twitter account, Tito explained that the show started in 1979, while TAPE just entered the scene in 1981.

"Tape inc has absolutely no right to celebrate 44 years. They existed only in 1981," Tito said. "They did not exist in 1979. EB ceased to be EB when TVJ left them," he added.

A number of social media users agreed with Tito, but an internet user pointed out that the show's first producer was Production Specialist, which is owned by Romeo Jalosjos.

"Production Specialist is the 1st producer of EB which is also owned by Romeo Jalosjos," the Twitter user said.

TAPE's "Eat Bulaga" hosts Isko Moreno, Paolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar, Mavy Legaspi, Cassy Legaspi, Winwyn Marquez, Chariz Solomon, Dasuri Choi, Yasser Marta, Michael Sager and Kimpoy Feliciano celebrated the 44th anniversary of the show last Saturday as they launched the show's new theme song.

Tito, Vic, Joey and the rest of the Dabarkads also celebrated 44 years as hosts on their own noontime show "E.A.T," calling it "National Dabarkads Day."

RELATED: 'Kami 'yun, hindi TAPE': Tito Sotto says Tito, Vic, Joey own 'Eat Bulaga!' trademark

