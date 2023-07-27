OpKENheimer? 'Oppenheimer' star Cillian Murphy open to being Ken in potential 'Barbie' sequel

Composite image of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in "Barbie" and Cillian Murphy in "Oppenheimer"

MANILA, Philippines — Irish actor Cillian Murphy who plays the titular character in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" is down to play a version of Ken should "Barbie" starring Margot Robbie make plans for a sequel.

Murphy, Nolan, and other "Oppenheimer" actors Emily Blunt and Matt Damon sat down for an interview with Omelete and were asked about the pop culture craze behind Barbenheimer as both movies came out on the same day.

After joking that asking about Barbenheimer was obligatory — which Nolan quipped it wasn't — Murphy, Blunt, and Damon were asked if they would answer a call from Greta Gerwig to became a Ken or Barbie.

"Would I play a Ken in 'Barbie 2'? Sure, yes, let's read the script, let's have a conversation," Murphy said with a wide grin, adding he looked forward to seeing "Barbie."

Both Blunt and Damon said in unison they would do anything with Gerwig, though Blunt asked Damon if he could out-Ken Ryan Gosling who in "Barbie" plays the main Ken character.

"I don't know if anybody can out-Ken that guy, I don't have enough Ken-ergy to [beat] Ryan," Damon admitted.

Going back to the Barbenheimer phenomenon, Damon shared that he and his best friend and fellow actor Ben Affleck grew up watching two movies every weekend, and with Blunt said going for a double-feature o watching back-to-back days is good for the movie industry.

"I think anybody who cares about movies has been desperately waiting for the last few years for there to be a crowded marketplace with a variety of movies, and thank goodness it's come," Nolan added. "I think anyone who obviously care about movies are very happy about that."

Playing Kens with Gosling in "Barbie" are Simu Liu, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, John Cena, Rob Brydon, and Tom Stourton, while Michael Cera plays Ken's best friend Allan.

RELATED: 'Oppenheimer' review: Cillian Murphy's brilliant lead as 'destroyer of worlds' in Christopher Nolan epic