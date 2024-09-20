^

Entertainment

Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye Ji scores 1st acting role as assassin

Agence France-Presse - Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 3:15pm
Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye Ji scores 1st acting role as assassin
Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji
Olympics website, photo by Charles McQuillan for Getty Images

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korean pistol shooter Kim Ye-ji, whose skill and non-chalance won the internet at the Paris Olympics, has landed her first acting role — as an assassin.

The 32-year-old took silver in the women's 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanor, combined with her wire-rimmed shooting glasses and baseball cap, turned her into a worldwide online sensation.

As videos of her shooting went viral, she drew praise from celebrities such as Elon Musk.

"She should be cast in an action movie. No acting required!" Musk wrote on his social media platform X at the time.

Now she will play an assassin in "Crush," a spinoff short-form series of the global film project "Asia," a spokesperson for Seoul-based entertainment firm Asia Lab told AFP on Friday.

Kim will star alongside Indian actress and influencer Anushka Sen, the company said in a separate statement, saying it was excited to witness "the potential synergy that will arise from Kim Ye-ji and Anushka Sen's new transformation into a killer duo."

Since winning silver, a short clip showing Kim at the Baku World Cup in May has gone viral, spawning fan art, endless memes and multiple edits setting the clip to K-pop.

Kim signed with a South Korean talent agency in August to assist her in managing her extracurricular activities and she has since been featured in a magazine photoshoot for Louis Vuitton.

RELATED: 'Main character vibe': Paris Olympics 2024 shooters Yusuf Dikec, Kim Ye-ji spur viral memes

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for &lsquo;Shogun&rsquo; star Hiroyuki Sanada

Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for ‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Sharmaine Arnaiz fondly recalled her experience as a leading lady to Japanese superstar Hiroyuki Sanada in the 1995 Japanese-Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed that it was Liza Soberano herself who decided to leave the talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ena Mori&rsquo;s immersive show merges music, dance and art

Ena Mori’s immersive show merges music, dance and art

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
The upcoming show of Japanese-Filipino pop artist Ena Mori “will be an excuse to have a great time.”
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

James Reid reveals reason why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from Careless

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed why he terminated Jeffrey Oh from his company. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges &mdash; report

Ken Chan will return to the Philippines to face Syndicated Estafa charges — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actor Ken Chan will return to the country to face his Syndicated Estafa case. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ricardo Cepeda released after posting bail for estafa charge

Ricardo Cepeda released after posting bail for estafa charge

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Seasoned actor Ricardo Cepeda is now out of jail after he posted bail for his Estafa case.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez star in Netflix's 1st Filipino zombie movie 'Outside'

Sid Lucero, Beauty Gonzalez star in Netflix's 1st Filipino zombie movie 'Outside'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Netflix released the trailer for "Outside," the first Filipino zombie movie on the streaming platform, starring Sid Lucero...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

Kylie Minogue bring 'Tension' tour to the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Australian pop star Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour in Manila early next year.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
The "Transformers" franchise appears to have regained its spark with brand new entry "Transformers One," set around the origins...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with