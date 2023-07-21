^

G Tongi denies knowing fans who name-dropped her in viral Lea Salonga video, issues reminders

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 1:13pm
Lea Salonga and Christopher Carpila in a photo taken after the events in Carpila's viral video
Christopher Carpila via 'Julius and Tintin' on One PH, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American actress Giselle "G" Töngi, a producer on Broadway's "Here Lies Love," issued a reminder for fans who are interested in meeting the musical's cast.

Töngi shared on her social media accounts her gratitude for Filipinos who came out to see the musical and also gave information on where to meet the cast after the show.

"We really appreciate everyone who followed our safety protocols for our artists," Töngi wrote. "If you want the chance to meet the cast and get your playbills signed, please proceed directly out of the theater to stage door after the show on 53rd street between Broadway and 8th."

The actress-producer even attached a Google Map screenshot with an arrow pointing to the area she was describing.

The advisory comes days after a viral video of fans gathered at the dressing room door of Lea Salonga, who is performing as Aurora Aquino in a special limited role, in the hopes of getting a photo with the theater legend.

Salonga respectfully denied their requests even as one fan claimed she was a friend of Töngi. The actress indignantly reiterated her stance as the group was not in the guest list and the fans eventually relented, grabbing their opportunity later on.

When the video went viral, Salonga said she approached Töngi about the issue and learned that the actress-producer did not know who Salonga was referring to.

The individual who uploaded the now-deleted video, salon owner and theater lover Christopher Carpila, guested on One PH's "Julius and Tintin" show of broadcasting couple Julius Babao and Christine Bersola-Babao.

Related: 'I have boundaries': Lea Salonga addresses viral video over alleged snubbing incident

When the broadcasters asked why Töngi's name was mentioned, Carpila said it was just an "honest mistake."

"Siguro dahil si girl na kasama ko ay talagang na-rattle na siya. Kumbaga na-shock na siya dahil sa bungad sa'min ni Ms. Lea," Carpila continued. "Siguro nasabi niya lang talaga si Ms. G. Töngi, which is ang dapat talaga niyang sasabihin which is 'yung co-producer ng 'Here Lies Love' na si Ms. Maria N.... Na kakilala si Ms. Tongi, ay ininvite sila to watch the show."

Co-producing with Töngi on the immersive disco musical detailing the rise and fall from grace of former First Lady Imelda Marcos are Miranda Gohh, Celia Kaleialoha Kenney, and Rob Laqui, all of them Filipinos. Töngi also serves as the cultural and community liaison.

The all-Filipino cast are backed by fellow Filipino creative team members including music director J. Oconer Navarro, costume designer Clint Ramos, casting director Gail Quintos, assistant director Billy Bustamante, and assistant stage manager Sheryl Polancos. — with reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

RELATED: Lea Salonga doesn't mind losing fans to protect her boundaries

