'Oh my gosh!': Belle Mariano thanks Regine Velasquez for praising her voice

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 21, 2023 | 2:37pm
'Oh my gosh!': Belle Mariano thanks Regine Velasquez for praising her voice
Actress Belle Mariano
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya young star Belle Mariano is on cloud nine after Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez praised her singing.

In an interview with the media earlier this week, Belle said she was ecstatic when she saw Regine's reaction to her singing her latest single "Somber and Solemn."

"Oh my gosh! Actually nakita ko po 'yon 12 midnight. Tumakbo po ako sa mom ko. Sabi ko, 'Oh my gosh pinost ni Ate Reg. Hindi ako makapaniwala,'" Belle said.  

“Like grabe, sobra, she's one of my inspirations when it comes to music. Grabe, to be praised by Ms. Regine, my gosh, thank you so much," she added. 

Belle shared that she and Regine became close when they met on the set of the Sunday musical variety show "ASAP Natin 'To." 

"Several times actually whenever we perform sa 'ASAP' po... This one instance na I was given the chance to interview her, I asked for advice like how do you get the confidence on stage, siyempre hindi maiiwasan na magkakaroon tayo ng stage fright," she said.

"Si Ate Reg po kasi super approachable niyang tao as in. Siya 'yung hinihingian ko ng advice when it comes to music talaga like sa 'ASAP.' Kunwari may performance kami together, oh my gosh si Regine Velasquez ba naman makaka-perform mo siyempre I'll ask advice from her na, 'Ate Reg, paano ba ito?' Sa ganoon naging close na po kami," she added.

Belle announced that her upcoming concert "Beloved" is now sold out. It will be held this Saturday, July 22, at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. It will be livestreamed on iWant.

"Siyempre nakakatuwa. Like never ko siyang in-expect actually. Like ngayon kinakabahan ako, at the same time excited ako. My gosh, sold out. Parang ito 'yung biggest celebration, biggest gathering na magaganap," she said. 

