Isko Moreno expecting 'Eat Bulaga' bad ratings vs 'E.A.T.,' 'It's Showtime'

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" host Isko Moreno revealed that he expected that rival noontime shows "E.A.T." and "It's Showtime" will be ahead on the ratings game because of the drama surrounding the shows.

In his recent interview with "Fast Talk with Boy Abunda," Isko said that the intense rivalry in the noontime slot will be good for the artists.

“Well, that’s understandable because there’s so much hype, drama happened in the past weeks and day," Isko said.

“Now, if there will be buffet like in this case, lalabas lahat ng galing ng mga artista kasi may kumpitensiya," he added.

Isko also said that noontime show hosts should not hate each other when competing.

"Kumbaga, parang ang point ko, let’s not create hate and expect somebody to favor you to go up. Para tumaas ka, aapakan mo 'yung likod nang may likod o paa nang may paa," he said.

“We should be proud na panalo dito ngayon 'yung viewers so magtulungan tayo. So, marami na ngayong options. Marami nang opportunity at gaganda na 'yung noontime shows para sa viewers,” he added. — Video from GMA Network YouTube channel

