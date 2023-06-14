Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas comforted new "Eat Bulaga" host Betong Sumaya after he got bashed on TikTok live.

In her Instagram account, Ai-Ai posted a photo of her with Betong.

"Bets @amazingbetong nakita kita sa tiktok malungkot ka, mahirap talaga yang sitwasyon nyo ngayun, bilang mang gagawa alam ko sumusunod kalang syempre, mabait kang tao, ma respeto sa senior sa yo.. isa ka sa mabait na artist na nakilala ko.." she said.

"Dasal lang at tibayan mo ang loob mo ..pag nalulungkot ka isipin mo na lang ilang beses ba naten kakantahin ang in New York Rio Tokyo -- or any other place you see, you feel that dancing fantasy na hindi tayo nag kakamali sa phrasing haha. God bless you ipag patuloy mo lang na maging mabait si Lord ang bahala," she added.

Betong addressed the issue of being a new host of "Eat Bulaga" in his TikTok account as he pleaded social media users to "think before you click."

“Respeto din sana sa TVJ,” a TikTok user commented.

“Yung respeto po namin, hindi po iyon mawawala pero kaya nga po guys, kami po ay tinawagan para ipagpatuloy po yung pagbibigay kasiyahan at kung iyon po yung aming magiging motibasyon, sino po kame para po humindi po do’n at tumutol. Pero alam po namin na hindi po madali ang aming pong journey pero sana guys wag po kayo mangaway ha," Betong responded.

