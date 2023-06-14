^

Entertainment

Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 4:10pm
Ai-Ai delas Alas comforts Betong Sumaya after getting bashed for 'Eat Bulaga' hosting
New 'Eat Bulaga' hosts on GMA-7
Sparkle GMA Artist Center

MANILA, Philippines — Comedienne Ai-Ai delas Alas comforted new "Eat Bulaga" host Betong Sumaya after he got bashed on TikTok live. 

In her Instagram account, Ai-Ai posted a photo of her with Betong. 

"Bets @amazingbetong nakita kita sa tiktok malungkot ka, mahirap talaga yang sitwasyon nyo ngayun, bilang mang gagawa alam ko sumusunod kalang syempre, mabait kang tao, ma respeto sa senior sa yo.. isa ka sa mabait na artist na nakilala ko.." she said. 

"Dasal lang at tibayan mo ang loob mo ..pag nalulungkot ka isipin mo na lang ilang beses ba naten kakantahin ang in New York Rio Tokyo -- or any other place you see, you feel that dancing fantasy na hindi tayo nag kakamali sa phrasing haha. God bless you ipag patuloy mo lang na maging mabait si Lord ang bahala," she added. 

Betong addressed the issue of being a new host of "Eat Bulaga" in his TikTok account as he pleaded social media users to "think before you click."

“Respeto din sana sa TVJ,” a TikTok user commented. 

“Yung respeto po namin, hindi po iyon mawawala pero kaya nga po guys, kami po ay tinawagan para ipagpatuloy po yung pagbibigay kasiyahan at kung iyon po yung aming magiging motibasyon, sino po kame para po humindi po do’n at tumutol. Pero alam po namin na hindi po madali ang aming pong journey pero sana guys wag po kayo mangaway ha," Betong responded. 

RELATEDPaolo Contis, Betong Sumaya, Buboy Villar replace Tito, Vic and Joey as 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

AIAI DELAS ALAS

BETONG SUMAYA

EAT BULAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

TAPE's Jalosjos brothers reveal 'questionable expenditures' in 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Brothers Jon and Bullet Jalosjos, both top TAPE executives, revealed they discovered some "questionable" findings in the expenditures...
Entertainment
fbtw
Randy Santiago open to host, direct 'Eat Bulaga'

Randy Santiago open to host, direct 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Host and singer Randy Santiago is open to do the "Eat Bulaga" hosting and directing job if it will be offered to him.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TVJ impossible to replace' &mdash; TAPE's Bullet, Jon Jalosjos on 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'TVJ impossible to replace' — TAPE's Bullet, Jon Jalosjos on 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
TAPE executives Bullet and Jon Jalosjos have admitted that Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon are "irreplaceable"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Joey de Leon says TAPE wanted Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryzza Mae out of 'Eat Bulaga'

Joey de Leon says TAPE wanted Ryan Agoncillo, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Ryzza Mae out of 'Eat Bulaga'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Joey de Leon described the relationship among his "Eat Bulaga" co-hosts as akin to that of siblings. As such, this influenced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ria Atayde next in line to get married?

Ria Atayde next in line to get married?

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Ria Atayde is excited to welcome Maine Mendoza into the family.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: 'Re-launch' of Timezone's first Philippine branch

WATCH: 'Re-launch' of Timezone's first Philippine branch

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Australia-based arcade chain Timezone "re-launched" the first-ever branch in the Philippines located in Ayala Center...
Entertainment
fbtw
South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS
play

South Korea celebrates 10 years of K-pop megastars BTS

By Claire Lee | 3 hours ago
Fans of K-pop megastars BTS flocked to hotspots around Seoul to mark the supergroup's 10-year anniversary, with...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tuyo war is over': Matet de Leon says tuyo business growing after reconciling with Nora Aunor
play
Exclusive

'Tuyo war is over': Matet de Leon says tuyo business growing after reconciling with Nora Aunor

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Matet de Leon revealed that the rift between her and mother Nora Aunor because of "tuyo" has been settled. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home

Kylie Jenner gives preview of P2-B LA home

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Entreprenuer-socialite Kylie Jenner mildly caved in to the requests of fans to give a mini-tour of her home in Los Angeles,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Elemental' review: Filipino Ronnie del Carmen lends voice to new 'cute' Pixar production

'Elemental' review: Filipino Ronnie del Carmen lends voice to new 'cute' Pixar production

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
"Elemental" is a cute watch even with the endless elements-related puns, but there is no new ground being broken in seeing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with