Ricci Rivero apologizes amid breakup rumors with Andrea Brillantes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 9, 2023 | 12:56pm
Ricci Rivero apologizes amid breakup rumors with Andrea Brillantes
Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero attending the Mega Ball in June 2022.
Andrea Brillantes via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Basketball player Ricci Rivero issued a vague apology as rumors of him and actress Andrea Brillantes calling it quits continued to circulate.

Talks of their split emerged when Brillantes did not publicly greet Rivero for his 25th birthday last May 25.

Rivero then posted on a Twitter a lengthy message that only fueled the rumors further.

"I own up to the mistake of not making my relationship status public because I felt there’s no need to add up to what were going through," Rivero wrote.

The basketball player does not explicitly say he and Brillantes have broken up, but he asked for privacy to "preserve what's left of our friendship."

"I hope let’s stop creating your own versions and dragging other characters into these false accusations," Rivero ended. "I am sorry for whatever disappoinments it may have caused you — for everyone’s peace of mind, please allow ourselves to heal and move on peacefully without hate and pain."

Brillantes has yet to commet on these turn of events. 

Beauty queen Leren Mae Bautista has been dragged into the issue after several internet users commented about her recent social media posts that feature the cager. 

Some internet users were able to screenshot the now-deleted Instagram story of Bautista that features Rivero's photo. 

Rivero was seen celebrating his recent birthday in Los Baños, Laguna helping Bautista give out food packs as posted on the Facebook page of Bautista on May 26. The beauty queen is a councilor in Los Baños. 

Rivero and Brillantes went public as a couple in April 2022 when the former asked the actress to be his girlfriend right after a game during the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 84.

A month shy of their first anniversary, Brillantes asked Rivero during Blackpink's two-night concert at the Philippine Arena to be her date to the Star Magical Prom.

RELATED: Ricci Rivero says 'yes' to Andrea Brillantes' 'promposal' at Blackpink concert

