^

Entertainment

Director JP Habac explains female lead in 'Drag You and Me'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 2, 2023 | 9:16pm

MANILA, Philippines —  "Drag You and Me" premiered today on iWantTFC with Andrea Brillantes on the lead role. Some viewers are wondering why a female is written as a lead role in a story about drag competition and the LGBTQ community. 

Series director JP Habac shared the rationale behind the show at its recent press launch held in Nectar Club in Bonifacio Global City. 

"'Yung struggles kasi ng LGBT community at ng mga babae, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas pati sa buong mundo, hindi pa rin sila nakakaranas ng same rights, same treatment na nakukuha ng mga straight men. And I think ang struggles ng community and women are actually on the same ground. 'Yung discrimination, treatment. I think maganda rin na makita na iisa 'yung pinaglalaban at gustong makuha from the soap," the director explained. 

"Drag You and Me" tells the story of Betty (Andrea Brillantes), a bright student who struggles with financing her studies and helping her family's gay bar. After looking for any means available to augment her and her family's financial needs, she joins a drag competition and her other persona, Valentine Royale, is born. 

Habac also shared his thought on the show's long overdue airing. The director admitted that he has always been wondering when will shows centered on the LGBTQ community be made. This was certainly true while he was growing up in the Philippines. 

For Habac, this project is personal. 

"Kung iisipin, noong bata ako, wala akong napapanood na ganitong mga palabas. And kung meron akong napanood na ganitong klaseng palabas, hindi siguro ako maduduwag, siguro mas matapang ako habang lumalaki. Pero wala akong napapanood na ganitong klase ng palabas. 

"So parang kapag parang tinatanong ko 'yung sarili ko o 'yung universe, bakit ngayon lang nagkakaroon ng ganitong palabas? Ang nakukuha kong sagot ay at least meron na. 

"Hindi man ako bilang bata na nakaranas ng ganitong klaseng palabas, at least mga bata ngayon, mga queer kids ngayon, makikita na nila mga sarili nila onscreen sa media at sa mainstream," Habac said. 

He is hoping that as a a creator and filmmaker, the show will be able to tell or represent the LGBTQ community in mainstream media. 

"Drag You and Me" also stars Romnick Sarmenta, Kaladkaren, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Cris Villanueva, Albie Casino, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Yves Flores, with special guests from the Home of the Golden Gays, Flor Bien Jr. and Rico Reyes. 

RELATED:  Manila Luzon reaffirms Filipino drag as ‘best in the world’

DRAG

JP HABAC

LGBTQ

LGBTQ COMMUNITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

Exodus: 'Eat Bulaga' hosts file mass resignation

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The hosts of "Eat Bulaga" filed a mass resignation following the announcement of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon that...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 &mdash; source
play

Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto, Joey de Leon announce 'Eat Bulaga!' departure from TAPE, to move to TV5 — source

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Noontime variety show "Eat Bulaga!" main hosts Vic Sotto, his brother Tito Sotto, and Joey de Leon have announced that they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

Anne Curtis praises 'Eat Bulaga!' amid mass departure of hosts from TAPE

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Host-actress Anne Curtis offered words of support for the hosts of "Eat Bulaga!" as the noontime variety show sees the exodus...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

'Eat Bulaga' current, former hosts pay tribute to noontime show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Current and former "Eat Bulaga" hosts paid tribute to the noontime show after Vic Sotto, Tito Sotto and Joey de Leon announced...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

'Life must go on': TAPE issues statement on departure of 'Eat Bulaga' hosts

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Television and Production Exponents Inc. (TAPE) released an official statement following the departure of "Eat Bulaga" hosts...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2271015
            [Title] => Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert
            [Summary] => Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis are entertainment powerhouses in their own distinctive ways, but is a joint concert on the table in the foreseeable future?
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 19:48:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/anne-curtis-gary-valenciano-unicef-philippines_2023-06-02_19-34-1313_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270983
            [Title] => Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single
            [Summary] => Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny Pangilinan, forges his own path in the music industry as one of Sony Music Entertainmentâ€™s newest recording artists in 2023.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 18:22:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/benj_2023-06-02_16-48-48760_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270960
            [Title] => 'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'
            [Summary] => Young star Andrea Brillantes leads the streaming series "Drag You and Me," a show that stars some of the country's popular drag queens. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 16:41:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1807004
            [AuthorName] => Kathleen A. Llemit
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/andrea-b-drag_2023-06-02_14-01-47_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270974
            [Title] => WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'
            [Summary] => TV host Iya Villania revealed that she may consider hosting the new "Eat Bulaga" show if it will not have the same title.Â 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:52:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805251
            [AuthorName] => Jan Milo Severo
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => http://media.philstar.com/images/the-philippine-star/entertainment/20180315/Iya.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270969
            [Title] => Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind' with Kim Petras
            [Summary] => Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has released a new version of her debut single "Stars Are Blind" with trans singer-songwriter Kim Petras, 17 years after the song first came out.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-02 15:36:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806731
            [AuthorName] => Kristofer Purnell
            [SectionName] => Entertainment
            [SectionUrl] => entertainment
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/02/0631339920084_2023-06-02_15-26-17459_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert

Anne Curtis, Gary Valenciano joke about possible joint concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Gary Valenciano and Anne Curtis are entertainment powerhouses in their own distinctive ways, but is a joint concert on the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single

Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny, releases debut single

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Benj Pangilinan, brother of Donny Pangilinan, forges his own path in the music industry as one of Sony Music Entertainment’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'

'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 5 hours ago
Young star Andrea Brillantes leads the streaming series "Drag You and Me," a show that stars some of the country's popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'

WATCH: Iya Villania on hosting new 'Eat Bulaga'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
TV host Iya Villania revealed that she may consider hosting the new "Eat Bulaga" show if it will not have the same title...
Entertainment
fbtw
Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind' with Kim Petras

Paris Hilton releases new version of 'Stars Are Blind' with Kim Petras

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Socialite and reality TV star Paris Hilton has released a new version of her debut single "Stars Are Blind" with trans singer-songwriter...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with