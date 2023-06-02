Director JP Habac explains female lead in 'Drag You and Me'

MANILA, Philippines — "Drag You and Me" premiered today on iWantTFC with Andrea Brillantes on the lead role. Some viewers are wondering why a female is written as a lead role in a story about drag competition and the LGBTQ community.

Series director JP Habac shared the rationale behind the show at its recent press launch held in Nectar Club in Bonifacio Global City.

"'Yung struggles kasi ng LGBT community at ng mga babae, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas pati sa buong mundo, hindi pa rin sila nakakaranas ng same rights, same treatment na nakukuha ng mga straight men. And I think ang struggles ng community and women are actually on the same ground. 'Yung discrimination, treatment. I think maganda rin na makita na iisa 'yung pinaglalaban at gustong makuha from the soap," the director explained.

"Drag You and Me" tells the story of Betty (Andrea Brillantes), a bright student who struggles with financing her studies and helping her family's gay bar. After looking for any means available to augment her and her family's financial needs, she joins a drag competition and her other persona, Valentine Royale, is born.

Habac also shared his thought on the show's long overdue airing. The director admitted that he has always been wondering when will shows centered on the LGBTQ community be made. This was certainly true while he was growing up in the Philippines.

For Habac, this project is personal.

"Kung iisipin, noong bata ako, wala akong napapanood na ganitong mga palabas. And kung meron akong napanood na ganitong klaseng palabas, hindi siguro ako maduduwag, siguro mas matapang ako habang lumalaki. Pero wala akong napapanood na ganitong klase ng palabas.

"So parang kapag parang tinatanong ko 'yung sarili ko o 'yung universe, bakit ngayon lang nagkakaroon ng ganitong palabas? Ang nakukuha kong sagot ay at least meron na.

"Hindi man ako bilang bata na nakaranas ng ganitong klaseng palabas, at least mga bata ngayon, mga queer kids ngayon, makikita na nila mga sarili nila onscreen sa media at sa mainstream," Habac said.

He is hoping that as a a creator and filmmaker, the show will be able to tell or represent the LGBTQ community in mainstream media.

"Drag You and Me" also stars Romnick Sarmenta, Kaladkaren, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Cris Villanueva, Albie Casino, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr., and Yves Flores, with special guests from the Home of the Golden Gays, Flor Bien Jr. and Rico Reyes.

