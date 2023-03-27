^

Ricci Rivero says 'yes' to Andrea Brillantes' 'promposal' at Blackpink concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 5:35pm
Ricci Rivero says 'yes' to Andrea Brillantes' 'promposal' at Blackpink concert
Celebrity couple Andrea Brillantes and Ricci Rivero.
Screengrab from SV Squad's YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes got lucky as her "promposal" was read during Blackpink's concert at the Philippine Arena last weekend. 

During the Korean group's second night concert, the girls noticed Andrea's placard asking her boyfriend, cager Ricci Rivero to be her date. 

“I just wanna ask Ricci Rivero, will you go to prom with Andrea?” Andrea's placard reads.

“Please go to prom with that girl,” said Rosé.

Ricci answered "Yes" to Andrea's "promposal."

“Aww, so cute. Congratulations,” Lisa said.

Blackpink's two-night show last weekend at the Philippine Arena is part of their "Born Pink World Tour."

Andrea and Ricci will be attending the first-ever Star Magical Prom, organized by ABS-CBN's talent agency Star Magic, on March 30. 

