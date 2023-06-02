'Mas pantay mukha ko 'pag naka-drag': Andrea Brillantes on why she stars in 'Drag You and Me'

MANILA, Philippines — Andrea Brillantes has always been into makeup and has always counted herself as a "Bratz" girl than a "Barbie" girl. During the pandemic, she was able to catch up on the wildly popular "Ru Paul's Drag Race."

All of these made it easy for the young star to accept the series "Drag You and Me," which is currently streaming on iWantTFC.

"Ever since po kasi noong 3 years old ako, nagme-makeup na po talaga ako. And then noong nagka-lockdown noong early pandemic, biglang nanood ako ng RuPaul's Drag Race tapos super akong natuwa. So noong medyo lumuwag na, pina-call ko 'yung glam team ko, sabi ko, 'Tara mag-drag makeup tayo,'" Andrea said during the show's recent launch at Nectar Club in Bonifacio Global City.

Before she sat down with her fellow cast members for the presscon, she and Christian Bables, who plays Charlie who is known for her drag name Bubbles Lacroix, sang on the stage ala a lipsynch battle. Playing her drag persona on the show, Andrea's Valentine Royale matched Christian's Bubbles Lacroix's energy.

The actor is not new to playing an LGBTQ character in films and TV. Some of the films were Christian played an LGBTQ character were "Die Beautiful," "The Panti Sisters" and "Big Night."

"Noong unang beses pa lang na nagawa ko si Valentine Royale, ibang-iba po siya sa everyday makeup ko. Pag naka-drag ako, feeling ko, ang perfect-perfect ko as in," Andrea said.

In the show, Andrea plays Betty, a bright student who looks for means to fund her studies and help her family. After looking for any means available, joins a drag competition and her other persona, Valentine Royale, is born.

More than just skin deep

The actress said that apart from looking beautiful in drag, there's a deeper meaning when she plays the character.

"Iba 'yung confidence na nabibigay sa akin kasi parang hindi ako si Blythe (Andrea's nickname) e. Nagiging ibang tao ako. May iba akong persona. Iba si Valentine Royale kay Blythe. Iba 'yung confidence na nabibigay sa akin. Parang mas free nga ako to do anything that I want. Mas free ako to express kung ano yung gusto kong gawin nang hindi ako maja-judge or kahit i-judge nila ako, parang... Basta I dont care kasi I am Valentine," she explained.

The actress also quipped: "At saka, mas pantay kasi ang mukha ko kapag naka-drag makeup ako. Conscious kasi ako sa right side ng face ko. 'Pag naka-Valentine ako, pantay. Kita nyo yan? Mas malaki labi ko. Ang liit-litt ng ilong ko. Gustong-gusto ko 'yun."

Andrea shared that one of her most unforgettable moments in the show and in her life was her first-ever lipsynch battle in front of a live audience with "Drag Race Philippines" Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole. She also had to learn their song in just 3 or 4 hours.

"Gusto ko nang umiyak, nagpapanic attack ako. Lord kaya ko ba ito? Tapos eto pa, 'yung mismong araw ko lang nalaman 'yung kanta. Pinaka lipsynch lang na na-experience ko is Dubsmash or Tiktok. Ibang-ba sa pagiging drag queen. So adrenaline niya ibang-iba. Tingin ko naman po naitawid ko siya," she recalled.

Series director JP Habac explained why the series has a female lead character.

"'Yung struggles kasi ng LGBT community at ng mga babae, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas pati sa buong mundo, hindi pa rin sila nakakaranas ng same rights, same treatment na nakukuha ng mga straight, cis men. And I think ang struggles ng community and women are actually on the same ground. Yung discrimination, treatment. I think maganda rin na makita na iisa yung pinaglalaban at gustong makuha from the soap," the director explained.

"Drag You and Me" also stars Romnick Sarmenta, Kaladkaren, Ice Seguerra, Jon Santos, Cris Villanueva, Albie Casino, Lance Carr, PJ Endrinal, Jeric Raval, Amy Nobleza, Noel Comia Jr. and Yves Flores, with special guests from the Home of the Golden Gays, Flor Bien Jr. and Rico Reyes.

