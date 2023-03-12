WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado give tour of container rest house in Rizal

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado's mountain rest house is tucked away in Tanay, Rizal with a stunning view of Laguna de Bay.

Almost a year since uploading a vlog on Jennylyn's YouTube channel, the couple surprised their fans with a new content that showed their latest property. It's a group of containers painted in mostly white in their desired black and white motif with touches of wood.

The containers are used to fill three separate spaces, which include a guest house, a staff house and a main house.

“Itong mountain hideaway namin ay magkakahiwalay at kung mapapansin niyo, gawa siya sa container. Naisip lang namin na container kasi naisip namin na parang madaling gawin dahil ilalagay na lang siya,” said Jennylyn.

The couple revealed they were inspired by a show that mainly used containers to build homes.

“Saka nahilig kasi kami manood ng mga tiny house. Akala namin mas madali ‘yung container house pero mas mahirap pala kasi kailangan siyang i-transport dito sa malayong lugar, dito sa Rizal area,” Dennis said.

Five 40-foot containers were used to build the main house: three for the ground level, while two made up the second floor.

The main house features a living room, a mini-kitchen, their three children's rooms, a guest room and the master bedroom.

The guest room can accommodate up to eight people with its bunk bed and a double bed with a pull-out bed.

The master bedroom, meanwhile, has a reading nook, closet and a deck that has a stunning view of Laguna de Bay.

"Grabe 'yung view, ano? 'Yung kahit gaano ka kapagod galing trabaho, pagkadating mo dito, nakaka-relax," Jennylyn remarked.

"Saka, iba't ibang setting ng araw, iba't ibang setting ng clouds kaya parang palagi iba't ibang experience palagi," Dennis added.

WATCH: Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado's mountain rest house in Rizal

Just a few steps away from the main house is the guest house with its bunk bed and mini-kitchen. A few meters away from it is the staff house, which has its own kitchen.

Dennis proudly showed off the greenhouse made by his father. He said that his dad has been building greenhouses in their other house in Taytay, Rizal.

"Ito yung pride and joy ng aking tatay dahil siya yung gumawa nito. Doon sa isang bahay namin sa Taytay, Rizal naman, meron siyang mga greenhouse na ginawa so sabi namin, baka pwede gumawa rin siya isa dito sa aming rest house," Dennis said.

The couple shared that whenever they like to eat salads, they just go to their greenhouse and pick their choice of greens. They currently have different types of lettuce, arugula and kale.

Dennis and Jennylyn ended their latest vlog with a promise for more content in the days to come.

Apart from their Tanay rest house, the couple also recently bought a house in Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States. — Video from Jennylyn Mercado YouTube channel

