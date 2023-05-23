Why Dingdong Dantes landed on Times Square billboard

Dingdong Dantes will next be seen in GMA’s Royal Blood. The Kapuso primetime king as the first Filipino endorser of global eyewear brand.

MANILA, Philippines — Dingdong Dantes landed on the screens of the famous Times Square in New York.

The Kapuso actor-TV host recently took to Instagram to announce that he is the first Filipino endorser of Italian eyewear brand Police.

Dingdong then shared the photos of his campaign poster featured on a digital billboard at Times Square.

“Who says you can’t be in two places at once? One moment, I’m in Zambales shooting for @amazingearthph, and the next, my Police eyewear and watch campaign photo is up on the Times Square billboard!”

The Kapuso star was showered with congratulatory messages from fans and fellow celebrities including Ryan Agoncillo, Rocco Nacino, Pokwang, and Baron Geisler.

Proud wife Marian Rivera, meanwhile, commented: “Congrats mahal!”

Dingdong will soon make an acting comeback via the primetime show Royal Blood.

He previously hinted it was going to be a reunion with former co-stars from TGIS, Sana Ay Ikaw Na Nga, Encantadia, My Beloved, Alyas Robinhood, Stairway to Heaven to Alternate, including Tirso Cruz III, Benjie Paras, Arthur Solinap, Dion Ignacio, Mikael Daez and Megan Young. Dominic Zapata is the director of the upcoming primetime series.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with almost all of the cast, staff and executives over the past 25 years. And now I’m thrilled to collaborate with the incredible talents of Lianne (Valentin) and Rabiya (Mateo) for the first time,” Dingdong then posted.

“It’s a juicy family drama that will have you on the edge of your seat, guessing whodunit until the very end — think Knives Out (or Widow’s Web) — but with a regal twist.”