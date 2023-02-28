^

'Hiyang hiya naman ako': ABS-CBN execs throw shade amid Liza Soberano's 'life update'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 12:36pm
Liza Soberano uploads a heartfelt vlog days after her social media accounts were wiped out.
Liza Soberano via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN executives posted reactions following Liza Soberano's video blog last weekend about her "life update."

Altough they didn't mention Liza's name in their tweets, fans perceived that ABS-CBN Music head Roxy Liquigan and Star Cinema executive Mico Del Rosario were alluding to Liza on Twitter. 

"Be Grateful. Not just in good times, but at all times," Roxy wrote. 

"Hiyang hiya naman ako sa statements. Parang walang walang naambag sayo at all ah. Kayo talagang mga kayo. hahahaha," Mico wrote. 

 

Producer John Leo Garcia also seemingly responded to Liza on Twitter. 

"Mas bilib ako sa taong kaya panindigan ang mga decisions nila sa buhay than being desperate and blaming others for their decisions that didn't work out. Yun ang brave. Needs to learn: being kind, being grateful. periodt," he wrote. 

Liza recently uploaded a YouTube video where she poured her heart out on her decades-long career, leaving her previous management and treading new ground that she is excited to explore. 

"I had always been told what to do, what to wear, what to say and what not to say. I know this was for my own good. It was to protect me and my career, but it was a career that I had no say in. A career that in many ways wasn't mine. I didn't even choose the name Liza. It was chosen for me," the actress said. 

The actress stressed that she is not telling a story of bitterness or regret. She had her realizations during the pandemic, where she found herself at the crossroads of her life. 

"This not a story of bitterness or regret. In fact, it's the opposite. It's a story about growth and gratitude. At 24 years old, I was finally given the choice to decide my own path," Liza said. 

In the end, she thanked the fans who finished watching her vlog and hoped for the best to come. 

"I've embarked on a fresh new chapter and I'm finally taking control of my life, pursuing dreams that I've always had to hold off on and it's exciting, it's terrifying. It's anxiety-filled and confusing, but what I know for sure is that, for the first time, I'm finally living my life for me," Liza ended. 

