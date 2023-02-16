How The Iron Heart stars prepare for show’s ‘top-notch’ action scenes

The cast members of ABS-CBN series The Iron Heart couldn’t be more grateful for the positive feedback they received from the viewers about their “modern and refreshing approach” to fight scenes, with some saying that the show can keep up with international action-packed films as well.

In a recent visit to The Iron Heart’s various filming locations in Cebu, a select group of press, including The Philippine STAR, had the chance to catch up with the stars of the primetime series. They talked about how they prepared and went about doing the intense scenes and how thrilled they were in staging the stunts.

Action-scene preparations

Lead actor Richard Gutierrez (as Apollo) recalled that he had been doing martial arts since he was seven and he was able to make use of that skill in the series. “It’s one of those constants in my life na hindi nawawala,” he shared. “That is my consistent training and I really have the passion for martial arts. I’m very happy that I was able to show that in The Iron Heart and of course, with the guidance of the action team, Action 360, and our directors.” He also thanked the viewers for their continued support for the series.

Jake Cuenca (as the villain Eros) was all praise for his co-actor Richard and their notable tandem.

“Of all the action projects I’ve done in the past, Richard is the easiest person to work with talaga. Like you get out of that really heavy fight scene, kunwari fight scene kami ng magdamagan, scratchless. He will not hurt you. Love ‘Chard talaga. He is the epitome of an action star,” said Jake.

To prepare for his role, the actor read books, such as Al Capone’s novels, Wiseguy and some autobiographies of famous criminals and secret agents.

Interestingly, Jake also brought his own props on set, including the gold gun he used in the trending action scenes he did with Richard.

Jake Cuenca brings his own props on set, including the gold gun he has used in his trending action scenes with Richard.

“The gold gun is mine,” he said. He got the idea from the 1997 action flick Face/Off starring Nicholas Cage and John Travolta. “It’s like Castor Troy. It is part of the prep. I wanted to personalize my character a lot. I wanted to really feel like it’s mine. The watches are mine. So the wardrobe, they help me out with the costumes but like the essential things, the watches, the rings, (and) the guns, they are all mine. They are my personal stuff,” he shared.

He also took the initiative of having personal training sessions with scout rangers aside from those provided by the production team.

On the other hand, veteran action star Roi Vinzon, who plays Apollo’s adoptive dad Hector, maintained he could still do action stunts at the age of 69. “At my age ngayon, nakakakilos pa ako,” he asserted. “Hindi pa masyadong delikado ang pinapagawa sa akin. Kinakabahan sila eh (laughs).”

“Anything goes for me, may it be a small or big role, OK lang for me,” he said on how he felt about doing action-themed projects again. “There is no difference. In the past, they gave me a minor role, four days lang. Pasensya kayo because I’m not used to doing series but that was many years ago.”

Nonetheless, his piece of advice to the new generation of action stars is to simply have “constant practice.” He recounted how he struggled during his early years in the showbiz industry but through consistent practice, he was able to mount difficult action stunts.

Enzo Pineda also noted how his action moves in the show have “leveled up.” He plays Hero, the right hand of Albert Martinez’s Engr. Priam.

“When doing an action scene, it is very tedious because andami mong shots and angles (that needs to be filmed),” Enzo explained. “It is not like a drama that there’s a camera there and after ng take, it’s done. This one, you have to shoot a lot of scenes para ‘pag dating sa cutting and editing, fast-paced siya. So, it takes longer hours.”

“So far, I haven’t done extreme, dangerous stunts but what I love most about the show is that they make sure that everybody is safe,” he shared and added, “(Action scenes are) very tedious. Nakakapagod (like) work out. So, on our rest days or even before we shoot, we wake up every morning like I saw ‘Chard earlier working out at 6 a.m. because we really have to be in tip-top shape if we have to do an action scene.”

Roi Vinzon portrays Apollo’s adoptive father Hector, Enzo Pineda plays Hero, the right-hand man of Albert Martinez’s Engr. Priam, Dimples Romana does contact sports like muay thai for Selene character and Maricel Laxa gets to do action as Atty. Helen.

Women in action

Two of the female actors in The Iron Heart, Dimples Romana and Maricel Laxa, also relished portraying their roles in the series, especially the action parts required of their characters.

Dimples, who gave birth to her youngest Elio just seven months ago, was enthralled to be part of a “somewhat revolutionary” series, where she plays Selene. “It has a different feel. Iba yung kwento. Nakaka-excite.”

She underwent a cesarean delivery procedure for her third born and the doctor had to caution her in staging heavy acts in the series. “So with guidance, I have to consult my doctor all the time kung pwede (action scenes),” she shared.

Dimples also involved herself in sports, such as tennis, muay thai and pilates to slowly get into shape. “Kasi nga nung nakita ng doctor yung mga pinagagawa ko, parang gusto niya akong paluin. But I told my doctor that I feel stronger. I guess you can call it that parang it’s postpartum (recovery) talaga siya and The Iron Heart is helping me a lot with that,” she stated.

The most challenging scene for her was engaging in a fight scene wearing four-inch heels. “So medyo nahirapan ako ng slight pero alam mo naman tayong mga kababaihan, laban tayo,” she said. “I thought of Selene talaga na naka-heels siya and she didn’t expect na may mga kalaban na darating. So, hindi siya makapag-prepare na makapag comfortable shoes. You know what when we were taking the scenes, it was very difficult for me because yuyuko siya eh while coming down and wearing heels, iaangat mo yung sarili mo.”

Nevertheless, she found her character Selene “fantastic” as a woman who “moves in a man’s world.”

“It really shows equality between the gangsters even though babaeng-babae siya,” she commented.

Dimples drew inspiration from bestfriend Angel Locsin, international stars Charlize Theron (The Old Guard and The Italian Job) and Angelina Jolie (Tomb Raider) and how they are as female action stars for her portrayal of Selene.

“As in babaeng-babae siya and yet she embraced her femininity. At the same time, she is still very strong. So, there is strength in being a woman even when you are moving around a man’s world. That’s what I love most about the representation of Selene,” she said.

“Like Selene, hindi ka rin nangingimi na gumalaw kasama ang ibang mga lalaki kasi dati ‘di ba ‘pag pumasok ka, ‘Ay puro lalaki sila dito,’ you feel like you have to move differently. But no, Selene shows you that you can be yourself (and) embrace your femininity. Embrace how you feel as a woman and still be strong enough to be amongst (men) and fight even better.”

Maricel, for her part, enjoyed doing action and found that it is “less stressful than drama.” She explained, “It is easy. All you have to do is the choreography like in a workout. Drama is more challenging because you will have to pour all your emotions into it.”

Photos from STAR creatives and artists’ instagram accounts Richard in an action scene with Jake’s Eros.

As someone who works out regularly, the actress felt fit enough to deliver the physical requirements of her character Atty. Helen.

“Maybe if you are not fit, it will drain you. But for me, being someone who is really into a lot of sports, it is not that difficult for me,” she said. “And remember it is in my blood, I am the daughter of Agent X-44 (laughs).”

Maricel was referring to her father, the late screen legend Tony Ferrer, who played the secret agent Tony Falcon in the spy movie series Agent X-44.

(Directed by Lester Pimentel Ong and Richard Ibasco Arellano, The Iron Heart airs 8:45 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live on Facebook and YouTube, Jeepney TV, and TFC IPTV).