'No one owes you anything': Kiko Rustia blasts Willie Revillame

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapuso host Kiko Rustia criticized Willie Revillame for the latter's rants regarding the much-talked-about ALLTV rumor involving the temporary suspension of some of the channel's programs.

On an entertainment blogger's Instagram account, Kiko reacted to Willie's comments.

"Wow. Sya pa ang inapi? This reaction actually says more about who he really is. Instead of humility and being sorry about his shortcomings, eto pa makukuha natin," the former "Born to Be Wild" host said.

In his Twitter account, the Pasig City councilor continued to share his thoughts on the statements made by the beleaguered "Wowowin" host.

Instead of humility and being sorry for his shortcomings and faults...sya pa ang nag banta at nanumbat.



Thats a whole new level right there.



Eto ba yung tunay na tao na nakatago sa likod ng mukhang pinapakita kapag 'tumutulong' at 'nagpapasya'? — kiko rustia (@kikorustia) February 8, 2023

“Instead of humility and being sorry for his shortcomings and faults...sya pa ang nag banta at nanumbat. Thats a whole new level right there," he said.

“Eto ba yung tunay na tao na nakatago sa likod ng mukhang pinapakita kapag 'tumutulong' at 'nagpapasya'?" he added.

Kiko said Willie needs to reflect on what he has said regarding the ongoing issue.

“Sorry, but no one owes you anything. Ang pagtulong ay kailan man hindi sinusumbat.

"Pero kung tutuusin, it is you who owes everyone EVERYTHING for helping you become the rich, influential, and powerful man that you are today," he added.

Last week, rumors of ALLTV's plan to temporarily stop airing some of its programs surfaced. Among the fledgling network's programs is Revillame's "Wowowin."

