Ben Affleck looked miserable at 2023 Grammys, but Jennifer Lopez had 'the best time'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 12:16pm
US actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck arrive for a special screening of "Marry Me" at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles, February 8, 2022.
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appeared to have different experiences at the 2023 Grammy Awards, at least as perceived as the public especially with the latter going viral for his "miserable" face.

The award-winning filmmaker was all the rage online during and after the telecast of the 2023 Grammys because of his solemn appearance during the ceremony, which some Internet users attributed to the show's length.

At one moment, Affleck and Lopez looked to have a little argument on camera as host-comedian Trevor Noah was doing a bit just beside them, and the couple might not have been aware of his presence.

A professional lipreader told ET that Lopez might have just been telling Affleck to look friendlier and more motivated, and Affleck responded that he would attempt to. 

Lopez on the other hand said on Instagram that she had "the best time with her love, her husband" as she posted a Reel of behind-the-scenes clips before and during the Grammys — including a subtly smiling Affleck.

The Reel was set to Harry Styles' hit song "As It Was" which he performed at the ceremony, and the album it belonged to "Harry's House" won Album of the Year, Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical), and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Lopez was the presenter for the latter award, where Styles' album beat those by Adele, Coldplay, ABBA and Lizzo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

ET was told by a different source that the reason Affleck looked so gloomy was because he was tired from working on several projects, but wanted to go and support Lopez despite not being his usual self.

The source further confirmed that Lopez indeed had a great time and wanted Affleck to be excited too, as a homebody who doesn't often go to events, "But she understood where he was coming from... Jen knows Ben is a great husband and they still made sure to have a good night together."

This isn't the first time Affleck has gone viral for his pensive look, such as the paparazzi photo-turned-meme "Ben Affleck Smoking" or in 2016 when he was quite silent during a junker for his film "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

