'Taken out of context': Paolo Contis clears Alden Richards-Kathryn Bernardo 'big star' comment

MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Contis asked Kathryn Bernardo and her fans to watch the full clip of his interview with Alden Richards after he and Alden were bashed over a shortened version of it.

In his guesting on "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda," Paolo said that his remark in his "Just In" interview with Alden Richards was taken out of context.

"Medyo nagulat ako kasi it was taken out of context. Obvoiusly 'yung nag-post, para sa akin, medyo naghahanap siya nung issue," Paolo said on the first part of his interview with the seasoned host yesterday.

"To be honest, kung ako naman 'yung fan ni Kathryn at 'yung maikling part lang 'yung napanood ko, kasi dun lang naman sa sinabi na GMA artista. Fact lang 'yun. Kung ako naman 'yung fan ni Kathryn, mao-offend ako," he added.

The said clip saw Paolo praising Alden for his work on the 2019 blockbuster movie "Hello, Love, Goodbye" with Kathryn Bernardo.

"Yung number one movie ng Star Cinema at ABS-CBN, taga GMA 'yung artista," Paolo was heard saying, while Alden was smiling shyly on his side.

One of the posts apparently ended on that part without the continuation. This earned him several comments from the fans of Kathryn.

"Of course, we have Kathryn who is the biggest star of ABS-CBN, but you also have the big star of GMA," Paolo continued, referring to Alden.

In his interview with Boy, he appealed to viewers to watch the whole interview instead so they will not fall for "clickbait" content.

"Sana lang, 'pag nakakakita sila ng ganon, they could watch the whole interview because pinag-usapan namin ni Alden. Sobrang thankful ni Alden sa ginawa ng Star Cinema para sa kanya. He was thankful to Kathryn. So, I believe na, kumbaga, nadala na naman tayo ng clickbait. And sadly, people got mad at me and Alden," Paolo said.

In the end, he left a message for Kathryn after Boy asked him for it.

"Hi Kathryn. I respect you as an actress. I know you're one of the biggest actors of ABS-CBN. Sana mapanood mo 'yung buong interview para ikaw mismo makita mo na nabigyan respeto ka namin sa interview," said Paolo. — Video from Sparkle GMA Artist Center YouTube channel

