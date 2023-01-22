No bridges burned: Sunshine Dizon says she can work with anyone she wants

MANILA, Philippines — Sunshine Dizon set the record straight as she replied to a now-deleted tweet that she can work with anyone she wants to work with.

"Wag pong kuda ng kuda hindi mo alam ang real story. Wala akong na burn na bridge," read Sunshine's reply.

The Twitter thread features an art card that says she is set to return to GMA-7 for the upcoming series titled "Mga Lihim ni Urduja."

"I can work with anyone I want to work with. I can also choose not to work kung gusto ko. Wag masyadong nag MAMARUNONG. TY," her replied ended.

The upcoming show stars Kylie Padilla, Gabbi Garcia and Sanya Lopez in the titular role. Coincidentally, it is headlined by the 2016 stars of "Encantadia," which was a remake of the 2005 show of the same title that Sunshine was a part of as an original cast member.

Wag pong kuda ng kuda hindi mo alam ang real story. wala akong na burn na bridge. I can work with anyone i want to work with. I can also choose not to work kung gusto ko.

Wag masyadong nag MAMARUNONG. TY???????? — Miss Sunshine Dizon (@m_sunshinedizon) January 18, 2023

Sunshine was identified with GMA-7 for most of her acting career. In 2021, she decided to try working for ABS-CBN where she was part of the ensemble cast of "Marry Me, Marry You."

