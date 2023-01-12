^

Entertainment

'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing charge

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 12, 2023 | 4:49pm
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing charge

Ezra Miller plays Barry Allen aka The Flash in "Justice League." Warner Bros./Released

MANDAUE, Philippines — Embroiled actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty for trespassing after being accused of stealing three liquor bottles of liquor from a neighbor's pantry back in May 2022..

Miller had previously pleaded not guilty for felony burglary in October of the same year, but this new plea change submitted by the actor's lawyer Lisa B. Shelkrot will attempt to see two counts of burglary and petit larceny waived.

As the alleged burglary occured in the United States' Vermont, the state's penalty is "imprisonment not more than 3 months, a fine not more than $500.00, or both” — Miller will pay the base fine with a surcharge of $192 for a totel monetary penalty of $692 (P38,000).

The maximum sentence Miller could have faced was 25 years in prison.

RELATED: Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary, 'The Flash' movie still a go

The actor had a very controversial 2022 as he was arrested for disorderly conduct, harassment, and second-degree assault in Hawaii, on top of sexual abuse allegations.

Prior to the arrests, Miller was caught on video choking a female patron in an Iceland bar, however no charges were filed.

As a result Warner Bros. had to converse with the controversial actor, and almost a result the long-awaited "The Flash" movie has been repeatedly delayed and now is expected to be released in June 2023.

"The Flash" will also feature two former Batman actors, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, the latter reprising a role he hasn't portrayed in 30 years.

Miller has since apologized in a statement, admitted to "suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," and is “committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage.”

RELATED: From Oscars slap to Johnny vs. Amber, this is Hollywood in 2022

EZRA MILLER

THE FLASH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

Ate Vi on meeting her first apo: It was heaven!

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 17 hours ago
Vilma Santos STARTED the New Year with a new title: Momsie Vi. This, as the veteran star and former congresswoman welcomed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sexy actress Christine Bermas tries action in Lawrence Fajardo film

Sexy actress Christine Bermas tries action in Lawrence Fajardo film

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Sexy actress Christine Bermas finds it more challenging to do action stunts as compared to the sex scenes she had done before....
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda kicks off Kapuso comeback with two new shows

Boy Abunda kicks off Kapuso comeback with two new shows

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 1 day ago
Is the King of Talk Boy Abunda bringing back the showbiz talk show format via his comeback on GMA?
Entertainment
fbtw
'It&rsquo;s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

'It’s not true': Gerald Anderson on secret marriage with Julia Barretto

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson denied that he and girlfriend Julia Barretto are now married. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Remastered 'Titanic' to premiere in Philippine theaters this February

Remastered 'Titanic' to premiere in Philippine theaters this February

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
A remastered version of James Cameron's "Titanic" will be hitting Philippine theaters this February 2023 in commemoration...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

'Ngayon mas passionate ako': Nadine Lustre reveals she almost quit showbiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Nadine Lustre revealed that she almost quit showbiz but now realized that she’s meant to be an actress.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

'Darna' series thank Celeste Cortesi for giving Pinay superheroine a global platform

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
ABS-CBN teleserye "Mars Ravelo's Darna" expressed their support to Celeste Cortesi after she wore the iconic Darna costume...
Entertainment
fbtw
Screen Actors Guild Awards: Films that rack up nominations

Screen Actors Guild Awards: Films that rack up nominations

4 hours ago
"The Banshees of Inisherin," "The Fabelmans" and "Everything Everywhere All at Once" racked up key nominations from Hollywood's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ding, ang bato!': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Darna-inspired national costume

'Ding, ang bato!': Netizens react to Celeste Cortesi's Darna-inspired national costume

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Social media went abuzz after Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi wore the iconic Darna costume at the Miss Universe 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with