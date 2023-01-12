'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller pleads guilty to trespassing charge

MANDAUE, Philippines — Embroiled actor Ezra Miller has pleaded guilty for trespassing after being accused of stealing three liquor bottles of liquor from a neighbor's pantry back in May 2022..

Miller had previously pleaded not guilty for felony burglary in October of the same year, but this new plea change submitted by the actor's lawyer Lisa B. Shelkrot will attempt to see two counts of burglary and petit larceny waived.

As the alleged burglary occured in the United States' Vermont, the state's penalty is "imprisonment not more than 3 months, a fine not more than $500.00, or both” — Miller will pay the base fine with a surcharge of $192 for a totel monetary penalty of $692 (P38,000).

The maximum sentence Miller could have faced was 25 years in prison.

The actor had a very controversial 2022 as he was arrested for disorderly conduct, harassment, and second-degree assault in Hawaii, on top of sexual abuse allegations.

Prior to the arrests, Miller was caught on video choking a female patron in an Iceland bar, however no charges were filed.

As a result Warner Bros. had to converse with the controversial actor, and almost a result the long-awaited "The Flash" movie has been repeatedly delayed and now is expected to be released in June 2023.

"The Flash" will also feature two former Batman actors, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, the latter reprising a role he hasn't portrayed in 30 years.

Miller has since apologized in a statement, admitted to "suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," and is “committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage.”

