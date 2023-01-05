^

Latvia's Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe as she tests positive for COVID-19

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 5, 2023 | 9:46am
Latvia's Kate Alexeeva withdraws from Miss Universe as she tests positive for COVID-19
Miss Universe Latvia 2022 Kate Alexeeva
Instagram / kate.xeeva

MANILA, Philippines — Just as candidates were arriving in New Orleans, Louisiana to register as official delegates to the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant, Latvian representative Jekaterina "Kate" Alexeeva tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the competition when it had only begun.

"Shortly after the New Year, I got diagnosed with COVID. Complications followed. At the moment, I'm still recovering. That said, unfortunately, I am forced to revoke my participation in Miss Universe this year. I still can't believe I'm saying this," wrote the beauty queen from Riga on Instagram.

"This decision is made because my health and the health of other contestants and their families is a priority. I am so sad to admit it and still can't believe," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Alexeeva (@kate.xeeva)

Kate is a proud member of Bacca Models International.

In 2019, Kate represented Latvia in the Miss Grand International pageant held in Caracas, Venezuela but did not win. The title was won by then 19-year-old Valentina Figuera of Venezuela.

Last year, French delegate Clemence Botino also tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Israel but was very fortunate to recover prior to the preliminaries. She went on to place in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, all the other national delegates will be wearing the first-ever sustainable sashes. The Miss Universe Organization partnered with The Sash Company, an award-winning women-owned company, to come up with sashes made from 100% post-consumer recycled fabric and thread, as well as ethically produced rhinestones - for a greener future for all.

With Kate's withdrawal, the candidates' lineup is now lowered to 85. The 71st Miss Universe final show will unfold on January 14 (January 15 in Manila) at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

COVID-19

MISS UNIVERSE 2022
