Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 1:30pm
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
With SKY Cable, there's a lot to choose from at HBO, including its many other channels HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax—not to mention its streaming platform, HBO GO!
MANILA, Philippines — With the holidays in full gear now and throughout Christmas and New Year, expect lots of parties where you and your family, your friends and loved ones can come together and celebrate. Indeed, this season is meant for reconnecting and giving, not to mention having a joyous time!

All these can be had over great food and company, and why not over a great series or movie?

If you’re a willing host or organizer, here’s one way to keep your Christmas party entertaining and never boring: playing a blockbuster movie or a hit TV series for your guests and party-mates!

With SKY Cable, there’s a lot to choose from at HBO, including its many other channels HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax—not to mention its streaming platform, HBO GO!

To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas parties:

Black Adam for the kids and kids at heart

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Black Adam
Stream the action-adventure Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson on HBO GO, the first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC antihero under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra.

When to watch: Just before Noche Buena to keep the kids and even the adults awake.

Pair it with: Snacks like popcorn and chips with hot choco

DC Superheroes for the fanboys

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Doom Patrol Season 4
Speaking of DC superheroes, stream movies and series on HBO GO this holiday season—from Wonder Woman 1984, Man of Steel and The Batman, to The Flash, Supergirl and Doom Patrol.

This is something your comic geek buddies will surely enjoy! You may choose one hero or more to binge on at one of your holiday home gatherings.

When to watch: Binge from nighttime ‘til morning!

Pair it with: Pizza and beer

Gossip Girl Season 2 for the besties

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Gossip Girl Season 2
Want some R&R time with your best girl friends? Try hosting a spa party after all that holiday shopping. You can hold an intimate version with home spa services.

While you gals are enjoying the mani-pedi, watch Gossip Girl Season 2. This teen drama will surely make you and your besties reminisce about your youthful days.

When to watch: During a spa sesh

Pair it with: Coffee and holiday-inspired pastries

The Lost City for the titas

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
The Lost City
Catching up with your fellow titas—or amigas—this holiday? Here’s a perfect setup of afternoon tea time, but with a twist!

Go on an adventure with The Lost City with brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage who has spent her career writing about exotic places in her romance-adventure novels featuring handsome model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on her book tour, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire and Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find an ancient treasure before it’s lost forever. Stars Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Brad Pitt.

When to watch: Titahan in the afternoon

Pair it with: Canapes and tea

Stream the complete Fast & Furious collection with dads and titos

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
 F9 The Fast Saga
How about for the titos and tatays during reunions? The complete Fast & Furious collection will definitely keep them entertained.

When to watch: During reunions on December 25

Pair it with: Barbecues and beer

Plus, a chance to win amazing prizes

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

All new and existing SKY subscribers are eligible to join A Fantastic Rockin’ Holiday Raffle Promo and stand a chance to win amazing prizes by simply answering this question, “What’s your top movie or series on HBO this 2022 and why?” Go to mysky.com.ph/hbopromo for more details.

And there’s more! SKY Cable subscribers can enjoy a 15-day (December 14 to 28) free cable TV viewing of blockbuster movies and franchises, HBO originals and award-winning series on HBO, HBO Signature, HBO Family, HBO Hits and Cinemax!

Truly an exciting time for Filipinos who love to have fun, especially during the holidays! So stream and watch your favorite movies and TV shows and you just might get lucky this 2023 with A Fantastic Rockin’ Holiday Raffle Promo from SKY and HBO.

 

For more information, visit mysky.com.ph/hbopromo.

