Dolly de Leon wins at LA Film Critics Awards

Dolly shares her reaction after winning the Best Supporting Performance award at the 48th Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (LAFCA) for her role as Abigail in the Palme d’Or-winning film Triangle of Sadness.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s very own Dolly de Leon has earned the Best Supporting Performance recognition at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards 2022 for her breakout role in the Cannes-winning Triangle of Sadness.

In the Ruben Östlund film now screening in Metro Manila cinemas via local distributor TBA Studios, Dolly plays Abigail, a toilet cleaner who becomes the de facto leader of survivors from a luxury ship mishap. She tied with Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan of Everything Everywhere All At Once, another movie released by TBA Studios earlier this year.

The 53-year-old actress is set to attend and give an acceptance speech during the in-person awarding ceremony on Jan. 14, 2023. In a media statement, Dolly said, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be recognized by critics who think outside the box and recognize the artistry of film-making.

“I’m proud to represent every individual who is struggling in their chosen industry — much like Abigail. Every single soul who’s watched the film would know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, go out and find out. It’s still in cinemas dito sa ‘tin. PARA SA ‘TIN ‘TO.”

In a separate message to The STAR, Dolly said that she first learned about the good news from her daughter early yesterday morning. “I first learned it from my daughter at 4 a.m. Ginising niya ko (laughs). Hinihintay kasi niya updates sa Twitter, tapos nakita niya. She’s my most active supporter.”

It proved to be an emotional moment for Dolly. “Yung totoo, naiyak ako. Lalo na nung sinabi ng manager ko na this is an important award-giving body because it’s given by critics. Ang sarap mapansin ang pinaghirapan, finally,” she further shared with this writer.

The LA Film Critics Association is made up of Los Angeles-based professional film critics from both print and electronic news media. Members stage their annual awards to honor “on- and off-screen excellence.”

The US entertainment news outlet Variety said that the LA Film Critics award is expected to boost Dolly’s campaign during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards nominations voting.

“A newcomer to Hollywood, the Filipina actor picking up the award over more well-known names such as Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and runner-up Jessie Buckley forWomen Talking is a huge boost,” Variety noted.

For a complete list of winners, visit Awards for 2022 - LAFCA.

Meanwhile, Dolly received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 27th Satellite Awards.

The announcement was posted on the official website of the International Press Academy, a global media association of domestic and foreign entertainment journalists in print, TV, radio, broadcast and online outlets, including critics, interviewers, reviewers, bloggers and photographers.

Triangle of Sadness was also nominated for Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical while its director-writer, Ruben Östlund, is among the nominees for Best Original Screenplay. Winners will be unveiled in February 2023.

The Filipino film community is hoping that all these will lead to a “historic” nomination at the 2023 Oscars.

In a previous STAR interview, she said that while she’s tempering her expectations, she’s also trying to savor the Oscar buzz and campaign experience.

Prior to Triangle of Sadness, Dolly took on nameless and non-speaking roles for years in her three decades in the business. The actress said, “Of course, I’m really savoring this, I’m really enjoying this… That’s why I hope what’s happening to me will give inspiration to fellow Filipinos who are struggling in their day-to-day lives, especially our actors. I am hoping this gives them hope that it’s never too late.”

According to TBA Studios, Triangle of Sadness is still playing in 11 cinemas in Metro Manila, namely Ayala Malls the 30th, Ayala Vertis, Bonifacio High, Fisher Mall QC, Gateway, Glorietta, Greenbelt, Trinoma, Power Plant Makati, Greenhills and Cinema ‘76.

It will also have a limited run in Cinematheque Centres of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) in Manila, Iloilo, Davao, Bacolod City and Nabunturan, Davao de Oro on Dec. 15 (6 p.m.), Dec. 16 (6:30 p.m.) and Dec. 18 (2 p.m.).