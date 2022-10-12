'Back to the Future' reunion video has fans in tears

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox attend a "Back To The Future Reunion" at the 2022 New York Comic Con

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, stars of the "Back to the Future" movies, briefly reunited at the 2022 New York Comic Con (NYCC) and had fans online bawling.

The two actors were at the NYCC to answer questions from fans of the film series, which first launched 37 years ago.

Fox first took the stage, which had the crowd in a loud applause, and was later joined by Lloyd whom he embraced and had the audience even cheering and clapping louder.

Videos of the two reuniting immediately went viral online, with one video racking up nine million views, with many fans expressing their thoughts on the joyous occasion.

Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at NYC Comic Con today



*I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/0A8QLqmyk3 — Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 9, 2022

"Watching [Fox] hug Christopher Lloyd like this is so beautiful," said one user while another said, "I think it's safe to (say) that today belongs to Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd. As It should do. It's a beautiful moment in time."

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease during the early 1990s, and at NYCC, the actor said Lloyd was very supportive the entire time even as he retired from acting in 2020.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking — but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” Fox said. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

Later this November, Fox will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for his contributions to film and efforts to help cure Parkinson’s disease.

The two also talked about their time together working on the films, especially as Fox only came in during the middle of production to replace Eric Stoltz, prompting some reshoots.

“I didn’t know Michael other than hearing about him,” said Lloyd. "And I felt that I had barely made it through the six weeks, and now I was going to have to do it again? There was immediate chemistry, as they say."

Fox reciprocated by commending Lloyd as "the king of exposition" because he turned something initially considered boring on its head.

"The freaking thing is you retain it all, because he’s just so good at it, and he’s brilliantly entertaining… I would be like, 'I gotta watch my ass, because this guy will blow me off the screen'," said the retired actor.

Fox and Lloyd previously reprised their characters of Marty McFly and Doc Emmett Brown in 2015 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for the 30th anniversary of "Back to the Future," with 2015 being the year the duo travels to in the sequel.

RELATED: Apple to release Will Smith film this year despite Oscars slap