Heart Evangelista mum about Chiz Escudero's birthday amid split rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Breakup talks between Heart Evangelista and her husband Chiz Escudero only gained more traction after the socialite-actress seemingly "forgot" to greet the senator for his birthday.

No personal or intimate greetings could be found on any of Heart's social media pages for Chiz, who turned 53 years old yesterday, despite the actress having consistently done so in the past.

Instead, Heart's pages were filled with promotional content and of her recent trips around Europe, which led to some Internet users to greet Chiz in the comments sections themselves.

Meanwhile, Chiz's most recent tweet was of his daughter Chesi, one of his children with his previous wife Christine Elizabeth Flores.

My daughter Chesi has been raving about watching the “Be the Sun” concert of Seventeen for the past hour-and-a-half… hahaha… Never saw her this “alive…” ???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/PFA6SCx5o5 — Chiz Escudero (@SayChiz) October 8, 2022

"My daughter has been raving about the 'Be the Sun' concert of Seventeen for the past hour-and-a-half... never saw her this 'alive'," Chiz wrote, with two users greeting him in the replies section.

Rumors about Heart and Chiz splitting up first surfaced when the former deleted the Escudero surname on her Instagram account and used Evangelista instead, though her bio still includes "wife."

Heart herself has admitted that she is going through a rough patch, and recently confirmed that she has a new apartment in Paris where she will be "indefinitely" staying for the time being.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista living 'indefinitely' in new Paris apartment amid rumored split with Chiz