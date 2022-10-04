^

Heart Evangelista living 'indefinitely' in new Paris apartment amid rumored split with Chiz

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 11:40am
Actress Heart Evangelista in Paris
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-artist Heart Evangelista confirmed she has a new apartment in Paris where she will be "indefinitely" staying for the time being.

In a recent Instagram Live session on her own account, Heart revealed that she was saving up for new furniture to place in a new apartment she obtained.

"I do not really plan to buy anything else because I have all of my nice furniture. I really want it to be very, very nice so I am saving up for that," Heart said, adding that she rarely has time to buy things amid a busy schedule.

Heart clarified that she did not permanently move to Paris but is only in the French city for work reasons.

"I have work [in Paris]  and work in the Philippines, and kailangan natin ng work, because, you know, kailangan natin maging independent to pay for your stuff," the socialite added.

Among her work trips were attending the Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, where her outfits became a hot topic for people within her vicinity and on social media.

The trips and her indefinite stay in Paris also come amid rumors that she has allegedly split with husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

