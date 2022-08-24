'Nakakainis': Kylie Padilla denies being 3rd party in rumored Gerald Anderson-Julia Barretto spat

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla shut down rumors that she’s pregnant and Kapamilya star Gerald Anderson is the father.

In a report by Nelson Canlas in “24 Oras” last night, Kylie said that she and Gerald Anderson are just good friends.

"Wala pong katotohanan sa mga lumalabas," Kylie said.

"Magkaibigan lang po kami ni Gerald. Super professional lang po ang relationship namin. Nothing else," she added.

Kylie admitted that the rumors are irritating and she’s bothered that there might be some people who believe it.

"Nakakainis, ang dami," she said.

"It's so out of this world na hindi po talaga siya totoo na naba-bother lang ako na baka may maniwala eh," she added.

Kylie and Gerald has an upcoming movie directed by RC Delos Reyes under Mavx Productions Inc.

Gerald's relationship with fellow actor Julia Barretto is rumored to be on the rocks since Julia has been recently spotted traveling without the actor, but the two have not spoken publicly about the speculations.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson, Kylie Padilla begin filming in 'Crash Landing on You' location