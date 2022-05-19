'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's smash hit Korean series "Squid Game" has already been confirmed for second season, but its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk expects it will take over a year before it comes out.

Hwang told Vanity Fair he believes new episodes of "Squid Game" won't be around until the end of 2023, or even in 2024.

The writer-director reportedly only has three pages' worth of ideas for a script, and all he can assure is there will be more games in the upcoming season, and that the Front Man will have bigger role to play.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” Hwang teased. “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Related: 'Squid Game,' 'Escape from Mogadishu' big winners at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

"Squid Game" is currently the most-watched series on Netflix, having scored 571.8 million hours viewed within its first week. The streamer confirmed that the show was greenlit for a second season shortly after New Year's Day.

The show made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards when its stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor, respectively, in the drama categories, a first for a non-English series.

"Squid Game" was also up for Outstanding Cast but lost to HBO's "Succession", and both are heavy favorites for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

RELATED: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans