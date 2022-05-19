^

Entertainment

'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 1:54pm
'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024
Scene from 'Squid Game'
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — Netflix's smash hit Korean series "Squid Game" has already been confirmed for second season, but its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk expects it will take over a year before it comes out.

Hwang told Vanity Fair he believes new episodes of "Squid Game" won't be around until the end of 2023, or even in 2024.

The writer-director reportedly only has three pages' worth of ideas for a script, and all he can assure is there will be more games in the upcoming season, and that the Front Man will have bigger role to play.

“Humanity is going to be put to a test through those games once again,” Hwang teased. “I want to ask the question, ‘Is true solidarity between humans possible?’”

Related: 'Squid Game,' 'Escape from Mogadishu' big winners at 58th Baeksang Arts Awards

"Squid Game" is currently the most-watched series on Netflix, having scored 571.8 million hours viewed within its first week. The streamer confirmed that the show was greenlit for a second season shortly after New Year's Day.

The show made history at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards when its stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung Ho-yeon won Outstanding Performance by a Male and Female Actor, respectively, in the drama categories, a first for a non-English series.

"Squid Game" was also up for Outstanding Cast but lost to HBO's "Succession", and both are heavy favorites for the 2022 Emmy Awards.

RELATED: 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-Yeon proud of her Filipino fans

NETFLIX

SQUID GAME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

AJ Raval flexes rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Instagram

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Actress AJ Raval flexed rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on social media. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ian Veneracion turns &lsquo;40&rsquo; in showbiz, entrusts career to Ogie Alcasid

Ian Veneracion turns ‘40’ in showbiz, entrusts career to Ogie Alcasid

By Nathalie Tomada | 14 hours ago
On his 40th year in showbiz, Ian Veneracion has decided to sign up with Ogie Alcasid’s talent management company A...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Dr. Taylor Swift: 7 inspiring lessons from the pop star's commencement speech

Dr. Taylor Swift: 7 inspiring lessons from the pop star's commencement speech

By Marane A. Plaza | 40 minutes ago
Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars of this generation, proudly accepted her honorary doctorate in Fine Arts from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actress Julia Barretto reiterated her advice to ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia not to be in a relationship and just enjoy being...
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by hair, hit her repeatedly &mdash; sister

Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by hair, hit her repeatedly — sister

5 hours ago
Johnny Depp grabbed his then-wife Amber Heard by the hair and repeatedly struck her in the face during a heated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibinis dazzle in Grand Santacruzan spectacle

Binibinis dazzle in Grand Santacruzan spectacle

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
The month of May marks the celebration of the religious-historical pageant Santacruzan. It is part of the month-long Flores...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jonathan Manalo&rsquo;s love affair with music continues to thrive

Jonathan Manalo’s love affair with music continues to thrive

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
His desire and devotion to songwriting and record producing are definitely strong.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with