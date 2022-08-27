Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

Gary Valenciano and Julie Anne San Jose record a song for the first time with the single "Di Ka Akin" released under Universal Records.

MANILA, Philippines — After a long time, Julie Anne San Jose finally recorded her first duet with her idol, Gary Valenciano.

"Di Ka Akin" is a pop ballad about closure and new beginnings, but the song does not necessarily reflect Julie Anne's state of mind when she wrote it last year because she was anything but heartbroken.

"It's hard for Julie Anne now because her heart is in a really good place right now. You know. Her heart is in a good place with somebody I also love very much, Rayver," said Gary at the presscon of the single's launch.

The seasoned singer-songwriter who is also known simply as Gary V shared his equal admiration for Julie Anne's co-host on "All-Out Sundays" who has been romantically linked to the singer-actress for quite some time now. He recalled how Rayver exceeded his expectations when the dancer-actor joined him in a past show.

Rayver declared his love and admiration for Julie Anne, even saying he is ready to wait for her last May during the singer-actress' birth month.

"When I wrote the song, I wasn't coming from a bad place e. Kumbaga, it was just like out there. Kasi when you're trying to create something kasi, especially sa mga songwriters, writers, parang siyempre kailangan mong ilagay ang sarili sa isang scenario. Nangyayari talaga sa totoong buhay," Julie Anne explained.

She added that when she wrote "Di Ka Akin," released under Universal Records, she anticipated many will be able to relate and that her intention was to show that there are relationships that do not have labels.

"When we recorded it, it became better kasi post break-up na siya. Walang label but, at the same time, may gusto ka pang sabihin sa kanya na hindi mo nasabi," the singer-actress said.

Gary V, meanwhile, said that he had always been wanting to work with Julie Anne.

His son, director Paolo Valenciano, had been telling him that the two should collaborate, but always ended up wishing since it seemed impossible given their different station affiliation.

Paolo directed the award-winning musical trilogy special "Limitless" that stars Julie Anne.

"Paolo is very particular with who he works with. He would go, 'Dad, you know should... Nah, never mind. You're Kapamilya, she's Kapuso.' It was always like that until I got to do an album under Universal Records called 'Awit at Laro,'" Gary recalled.

Julie Anne ended up recording the original track "Pitik Bulag" for the said 2020 album which aimed to raise funds for UNICEF. "Awit at Laro" celebrates the spirit of play and draws inspiration from Filipino childhood games. Gary produced it.

Gary V had long been impressed with the singer-actress, which was further validated when he found out Julie Anne did the back-up vocals of the single she recorded.

"Ang pagsabi sa akin, ang tinanong ko, 'Sino gumawa ng mga backup vocals? Ah, Sir, si Julie Anne po nag-asikaso lahat niyan.' (I was like) 'Seryoso ka?' Siya nag-isip lahat niyan. So all the more, na naging, again, the feeling na, tama ito. Buti na lang naisali sa album," Gary shared.

Apart from hosting "ASAP Natin 'To," Gary V will be leaving in September for his US tour titled "Reenergized". The tour will be staged throughout September until October. Julie Anne, on the other hand, will continue to host "All-Out Sundays." She is set to star in an upcoming show on GMA-7 titled "Maria Clara At Ibarra" and she will also join the GMA Pinoy TV concert in Los Angeles, California with Dingdong Dantes, AiAi delas Alas, Rayver Cruz and Lani Misalucha.

