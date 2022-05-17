^

Rayver Cruz declares love for Julie Anne San Jose, vows to wait for her

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 12:23pm
Actor Rayver Cruz and singer-actress Julie Ann San Jose
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Rayver Cruz declared his love for singer-actress Julie Anne San Jose during the latter's birthday celebration, promising he's going to wait for her to be ready for a romantic relationship.

In a video post shared by Sparkle GMA Artist Center on Instagram, Rayver was seen sharing his birthday message on stage for his rumored love interest. 

"Blessing ka sa lahat ng tao, blessing ka for me. You inspire everyone, especially me," the actor said.

He also thanked Julie Anne's family because he's allowed to visit the actress at home, "Gusto ko magpasalamat sa iyo, sa pamilya mo. Thank you po sa pamilya ni Juls, sa mga kapatid kasi nakakabisita ako sa inyo."

He then declared that he's going to wait for the actress until she's ready.

“Gusto ko lang sabihin is nandirito lang ako, maghihintay ako kahit gaano katagal. Kapag ready ka na and kapag okay na kay Tito at Tita, palagi lang akong nandito. Mahal kita. Happy birthday,” Rayver told Julie Anne.

"Asia's Limitless Star" Julie Anne, born May 17, celebrated her birthday last night in an intimate gathering.

 

Recently, Rayver and Julie Anne also shared a video of them singing in duet, jamming to “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R., much to the delight of their fans.

In the caption, Rayver simply wrote “Best part” along with a heart emoji, while Julie Anne left a comment in the post saying “best” with a heart emoji as well. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The two have been rumored to be dating or romantically involved since early this year, especially when they were working together during Julie Anne's "Limitless" concert back in April. 

'Mas nakakabuti kung siya ang tanungin': Julie Anne San Jose hints about rumored relationship with Rayver Cruz

