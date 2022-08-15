Romania vows to return in 2023 after Miss Universe 2022 pull out

Olimpia Elena Carmina Cotfas, Miss Universe Romania 2021 on stage during the National Costume Show at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — In what could have been their third year with the Miss Universe pageant, the European state of Romania decided not to field a representative to the 71st Miss Universe pageant in December.

In an Instagram post on the missuniverseromania.official page, the organization divulged that it was on the verge of choosing its 2022 queen when there were "new events that we could not anticipate (so) our plans have changed."

"Hello, Universe. After much deliberation, we regret to inform you that we had to put a pause on this year's edition of Miss Universe Romania. It was our honor to be a part of the beautiful MU family for two incredible years, and we surely hope to see you all again in 2023!" the organization stated.

Runaway national winner, Miss Universe Romania 2020 Bianca Tirsin, who was part of the Miss International court, together with the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo, was deemed a frontrunner during the 69th Miss Universe contest. She was consistently voted by fan pages worldwide leading to the final show, but was unplaced. Her successor, Olimpia Elena Carmona Cotfas, was likewise unplaced the following year in Eilat, Israel.

The decision to pull out of the show came around the same time Amy Emmerich sat as new Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), alongside its president, Paula Shugart.

There have been talks that the MUO is talking to the Dominican Republic tourism authority for the country to host this year's pageant. But the stronger rumor is that the 71st Miss Universe will be held again in the United States in December. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023