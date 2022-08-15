^

Entertainment

Romania vows to return in 2023 after Miss Universe 2022 pull out

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
August 15, 2022 | 1:45pm
Romania vows to return in 2023 after Miss Universe 2022 pull out
Olimpia Elena Carmina Cotfas, Miss Universe Romania 2021 on stage during the National Costume Show at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel on December 10, 2021.
MUO / Benjamin Askinas

MANILA, Philippines — In what could have been their third year with the Miss Universe pageant, the European state of Romania decided not to field a representative to the 71st Miss Universe pageant in December.

In an Instagram post on the missuniverseromania.official page, the organization divulged that it was on the verge of choosing its 2022 queen when there were "new events that we could not anticipate (so) our plans have changed."

"Hello, Universe. After much deliberation, we regret to inform you that we had to put a pause on this year's edition of Miss Universe Romania. It was our honor to be a part of the beautiful MU family for two incredible years, and we surely hope to see you all again in 2023!" the organization stated.

Runaway national winner, Miss Universe Romania 2020 Bianca Tirsin, who was part of the Miss International court, together with the Philippines' Ahtisa Manalo, was deemed a frontrunner during the 69th Miss Universe contest. She was consistently voted by fan pages worldwide leading to the final show, but was unplaced. Her successor, Olimpia Elena Carmona Cotfas, was likewise unplaced the following year in Eilat, Israel.

The decision to pull out of the show came around the same time Amy Emmerich sat as new Chief Executive Officer of the Miss Universe Organization (MUO), alongside its president, Paula Shugart.

There have been talks that the MUO is talking to the Dominican Republic tourism authority for the country to host this year's pageant. But the stronger rumor is that the 71st Miss Universe will be held again in the United States in December. Stay tuned!

RELATED: Miss Universe allows moms, wives to join starting 2023

MISS UNIVERSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

Alex Gonzaga made Matteo Guidicelli cry for always bringing up his ex Maja Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Matteo Guidicelli and Alex Gonzaga are trending online after the actor called out Alex on live TV.
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

LOOK: A glance at the Eigenmann family tree

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
From actress-turned-influencer Andi Eigenmann to actor-model Sid Lucero, here is a look at the full Eigenmann family tre...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

'Tita Cherie, this is for you!': Max Eigenmann dedicates Best Actress Cinemalaya to Cherie Gil

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Actress Max Eigenmann won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list

Donnalyn Bartolome's 'kanto-style' birthday party tops YouTube list

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 minutes ago
Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome recently celebrated her birthday in “kanto-style,” making her vlog the number-one...
Entertainment
fbtw
Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023
Exclusive

Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

By Jan Milo Severo | 44 minutes ago
Miss Universe Philippines organization pageant director Shamcey Supsup-Lee reacted on the international pageant’s statement...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic

TV series featuring Ifugao culture survives pandemic

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 53 minutes ago
In celebration of its 35th year as the grant-giving agency of the government, the National Commission for Culture and the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda
Exclusive

Why Binibining Pilipinas winner Gabby Basiano cried at interview with Boy Abunda

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Prior to our interview with newly-crowned Binibining Pilipinas InterContinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano, she was interviewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Eat Bulaga,' etc.: Lala Sotto shares plans for MTRCB

'Eat Bulaga,' etc.: Lala Sotto shares plans for MTRCB

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 5 hours ago
Tito Sotto and Helen Gamboa’s daughter described her first few weeks in office as “wonderful.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with