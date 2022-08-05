Lady Gaga confirms 'Joker 2' role, man who stole her dogs recaptured

Composite image of Lady Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere of "House Of Gucci" and Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Lady Gaga confirmed speculations that she will be starring in the planned sequel for 2019's "Joker" opposite fellow Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga posted on her social media accounts a short musical teaser of the film, which had silhouettes of her and Phoenix dancing, a nod to a scene in the original film where the titular character danced in a bathroom.

The teaser also confirmed the title's sequel was indeed "Joker: Folie à Deux" and was given an official release date of October 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first "Joker."

While Gaga did not affirm what role she will play, the teaser did hint the singer might indeed play the Joker's love interest Harley Quinn because of a heart that appeared on the cheek of Gaga's silhouette.

Returning director Todd Phillips had previously confirmed a screenplay for the sequel was ready when he posted a photo of the script and of Phoenix reading it.

Harley Quinn was first introduced in the animated "Batman" series as a sidekick to the Joker and due to her popularity was given an extended background where she was the villain's psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum until she broke him out after falling in love with him.

At the end of "Joker," Phoenix's Arthur Fleck was seen inside an asylum with blood on his feet while being chased by wardens. Phoenix won Best Actor for his role, while composer Hildur Guonadottir won for the film's score.

Harley Quinn — her real name Harleen Quinzel — was last portrayed by Margot Robbie in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," a role she has played in the DC Extended Universe since 2016.

Man who helped steal Gaga's dogs recaptured

A 19-year-old accused of shooting Gaga's dog walker to steal her French bulldogs last year has been recaptured after being mistakenly released, authorities in Los Angeles said.

The news that James Howard Jackson had been taken into custody once more came Wednesday as another of the three men charged in the robbery was sentenced to four years in prison.

The gang shot Ryan Fischer as he exercised the three prize pets in Hollywood in February 2021. Fischer sustained chest injuries in the attack, and said on Instagram a month later, he had suffered a collapsed lung.

Jackson, suspected of pulling the trigger, had been mistakenly released from custody earlier this year after what the US Marshals Service described as a "clerical error."

They had offered a reward of up to $5,000 (P276,000) for information leading to his arrest, saying that he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Office said he was finally "apprehended without incident" in the city of Palmdale. They did not give further details, and it was not clear if the reward was being collected.

Jackson's companion sentenced to jail

Also last Wednesday, a California court sentenced Jaylin Keyshawn White, who had admitted to being part of the gang, to four years in prison.

At a court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, White, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, and received a four-year prison sentence.

White had been charged in April 2021 along with Jackson and Lafayette Shon Whaley, now 28. Surveillance footage from the scene of the attack shows a car stopping near Fischer and two people jumping out.

One demands that Fischer "give it up" before a struggle, in which a gunshot is heard, and the dog walker falls to the ground, screaming. The attackers each grab one dog — Koji and Gustav — and leave Fischer shouting for help. The third dog — Miss Asia — ran back to the walker after the robbers drove away.

The robbery led the "Poker Face" singer to offer a $500,000 (P27.6 million) reward for the return of the animals, whose theft highlighted a growing trend targeting the valuable breed.

The woman, who police said handed in the dogs in response to the reward, has been charged with being an accessory after receiving stolen goods. Los Angeles police said at the time, they did not believe the dogs were targeted because of their owner, but because of the breed's appeal on the black market.

Small and friendly — and thus easy to grab — French bulldogs do not have large litters. Their relative scarcity, and their association with stars such as Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Madonna give them added cachet, and means they can change hands for thousands of dollars.

