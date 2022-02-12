

















































 
























Entertainment
 
Lady Gaga shows love to part-Filipino makeup artist
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 9:56am





 
Lady Gaga shows love to part-Filipino makeup artist
Lady Gaga and Frederic Aspiras
Lady Gaga via Instagram 
 


MANILA, Philippines — International star Lady Gaga showed her love for part-Filipino makeup artist Frederic Aspiras for being nominated for the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category at the Academy Awards.


In her Instagram account, Gaga posted a photo of her with the makeup artist she called “living genius.”


“I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I’ve worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci,” Gaga said. 


“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming. He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He’s a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit,” she added.  








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)







The hit maker congratulated Frederic and other nominees saying she’s rooting for him to win. 


“You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I’m rooting for you. And to all the nominees this year, congratulations on all your hard work, dedication, your nomination and YOUR magic—you all deserve major recognition for what was a truly beautiful landscape of performances and accomplishments this past year,” Gaga said.  


“Your dedication during Covid, your huge hearts, and your ability to tell amazing stories is a gift to the whole world during what is for many a very hard time. Congratulations my friends. Bravo!” she added. 


For his part, Frederic thanked Gaga saying he loves her so much. 


“Thank you @ladygaga. This past year was the most difficult of all after losing my mom. We started prep for this film during this time and I lost all hope and desire. You believed in me and trusted me. You reminded me of the gift that I had and how much joy it brings. You made me do it for my Mom. I can’t begin to thank you for these kind words. You’re performance and dedication to your performance in this film is legendary! The amount of respect and camaraderie we had amongst our team is unparalleled. We are a family. I love you so much,” he said. 








“I am so proud to be part of such an amazing group of talented visionaries of hair and makeup artist on the @houseofguccimovie team. @sarahtannomakeup you are a gift and did beautiful makeup on this film. @wanaynay thank you for being the most supportive and caring. And my amazing Assistant in Italy @anastasia_nasty_s who became our family during filming. And the rest of the Haus family, filming while under COVID was not easy but we made it so fun! I love you,” he added. 


 










 









