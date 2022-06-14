^

From 'Poker Face' to 'Joker' phase: Lady Gaga eyed as Harley Quinn in potential musical 'Joker 2'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2022 | 12:12pm
Composite image of Lady Gaga at the Los Angeles premiere of "House Of Gucci" and Joaquin Phoenix in "Joker"
AFP / Amy Sussman, Warner Bros.

MANILA, Philippines — Hot upon the heels of confirmation that "Joker 2" has a script ready, the sequel to the comic book film starring Joaquin Phoenix might be having more surprises in its cast selection and direction.

Discussions are going around about award-winning singer-actress Lady Gaga portraying Harley Quinn in "Joker: Folie à deux," which could be a musical, a huge departure from the first film and comic book films as a whole.

Details about Gaga and a musical direction are being kept under wraps, but the latter is not a far-off possibility — "Joker" director Todd Phillips was a producer in "A Star Is Born" where Lady Gaga won an Oscar, while co-star and director Bradley Cooper was a producer on "Joker."

Harley Quinn was first introduced in the animated "Batman" series as a sidekick to the Joker. Her popularity prompted an expansion in her background where she was the villain's psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum until she broke him out after falling in love with him.

The two characters are known to have an abusive on-and-off relationship, as lightly depicted in Margot Robbie and Jared Leto's versions of the pair in the DC Extended Universe.

Phoenix has yet to officially join the project to reprise his character of Arthur Fleck, though he was seen reading the sequel's script in a photo shared by Phillips.

The director is returning once more to helm "Joker: Folie à deux" and is co-writing the screenplay with Scott Silver, who collaborated with him on the 2019 film.

The first "Joker" movie grossed over a billion dollars (P52.9 billion) and led all nominees at the 92nd Academy Awards with 12 nods, with Phoenix and composer Hildur Guonadottir winning.

In the movie, Phoenix's Arthur Fleck is a struggling clown and comedian who becomes a surprise hero after killing three employees from Wayne Enterprises, showcasing the societal imbalance in Gotham City.

Lady Gaga was last seen in 2021's "House of Gucci" as Patricia Reggiani and sang, co-wrote, and co-composed the song "Hold My Hand" for the 2022 blockbuster "Top Gun: Maverick."

