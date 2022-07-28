^

'Stranger Things' star detained in airport

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 28, 2022 | 3:53pm
'Stranger Things' star detained in airport
Actor Joseph Quinn played Eddie Munson in season 4
Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn, who played the charismatic Eddie Munson in season 4, revealed that he almost didn't make it in his TV guesting because he was detained in the airport.

At his guesting in "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Joseph said he was detained by Immigration.  

“I was taken into, I guess what you could call it more of a dungeon,” Joseph recalled. 

“And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show.' And he didn’t believe me,” the British actor added. 

Joseph said that the man’s co-worker explained that he was the actor in “Stranger Things” and the co-worker said, “leave Eddie alone.” 

The authority then asked Joseph if his character will return on the next season. 

“I was like, ‘I don’t know,’ and he said, ‘You better,’ and gave me my passport,” he said. —Video from "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" YouTube channel

