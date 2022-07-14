^

Entertainment

DJ Loonyo calls out Janine Berdin over petition to rename NAIA

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2022 | 4:48pm
DJ Loonyo calls out Janine Berdin over petition to rename NAIA
Janine recently uploaded a petition to change the airport's name as a cover photo in her official Facebook account.
Screengrab from Janine Berdin Facebook account

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo called out singer Janine Berdin for uploading a meme about changing Ninoy Aquino International Airport to the dancer's name. 

Janine recently uploaded a petition to change the airport's name as a cover photo in her official Facebook page. 

Loonyo reached out to Janine through a private message in Instagram.

"Ma'am sorry. May natitira pa po ba kayong respeto? May nagawa ba ako sayong mali?" Loonyo told Janine.

"Hello po! It's really just a meme that I found super funny. I found it online. I didn't really mean any harm. Ano po kaya context ng meme? I just thought it meant to change the name of the airport to you like poking fun," Janine replied. 

Loonyo then posted the screenshot on his Facebook account. 

"Kung wala kayong magawa, pagtripan niyo sarili niyo wag ibang tao... Maging sensitive tayo minsan, di natin alam pinagdadaanan ng isa't isa satin. In-expect ko yung mga matagal na or kahit papano nauna sa industriya ay kahit papano alam ang 'RESPETO NA LANG SANA,'” Loonyo said in the comments section of his post. 

"Pero para katuwaan, sigeeee, Go lang, kahit iba na yung napuntahan ng KATUWAAN. Weird s***!!! PANGALAN MO SAYO YUNG AIRPORT, Baka ikaw yung may gusto hindi ako," he added.

Janine then took to her Instagram story to answer Loonyo. 

"People use my name to poke fun all the time as well. Hell people talk s*** and laugh at me as well. I'm not saying that's what the meme was doing kasi it wasn't meant to be degrading at all.. but yeah! It's what comes along when you're a public figure. no big! smile po kayo!" she said. 

RELATEDWATCH: DJ Loonyo reacts to 'SLAM BOOK' questions

JANINE BERDIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

Andrea Brillantes says she had no plans of having a relationship after 'biggest heartbreak'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Andrea Brillantes revealed that she has no plans of having a new relationship after her painful heartb...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
South Korea's SSN Network, together with AQ Prime, are preparing a grand K-pop concert to be held in Philippine Arena this...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
South Korea's SSN Network, together with AQ Prime, are preparing a grand K-pop concert to be held in Philippine Arena this...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

'Grandest' K-pop concert in Philippine Arena in the works

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
South Korea's SSN Network, together with AQ Prime, are preparing a grand K-pop concert to be held in Philippine Arena this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika undergoes successful breast reduction

Ina Raymundo's daughter Erika undergoes successful breast reduction

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Ina Raymundo’s daughter Erika Poturnak underwent a successful breast reduction surgery recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'It vibrates very fine': Gloria Diaz unboxes 'new partner'

'It vibrates very fine': Gloria Diaz unboxes 'new partner'

By Jan Milo Severo | 51 minutes ago
Veteran actress Gloria Diaz revealed that she has a new vibrator called "Bobbie." 
Entertainment
fbtw
Not money or 3rd party: Pokwang reveals real reason behind breakup with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

Not money or 3rd party: Pokwang reveals real reason behind breakup with Lee O’Brian

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapuso comedienne Pokwang revealed the reason of her breakup with American husband Lee O’Brian.
Entertainment
fbtw
Khloe Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Khloe Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson welcome second child

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Television personality Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend NBA star Tristan Thompson are welcoming their second child together,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Andrea Del Rosario, 44, returns to sexy roles because of Ricky Lee

Andrea Del Rosario, 44, returns to sexy roles because of Ricky Lee

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Andrea Del Rosario revealed that she accepted a sexy role once again at 44 years old because National Artist Ricky...
Entertainment
fbtw
Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream

Finding fame... and family? AleXa's Korean-American K-pop dream

By Agence France-Presse | 5 hours ago
Korean-American K-pop star AleXa has wanted to be on stage since she was a kid, but her search for fame in South...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with