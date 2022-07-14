DJ Loonyo calls out Janine Berdin over petition to rename NAIA

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo called out singer Janine Berdin for uploading a meme about changing Ninoy Aquino International Airport to the dancer's name.

Janine recently uploaded a petition to change the airport's name as a cover photo in her official Facebook page.

Loonyo reached out to Janine through a private message in Instagram.

"Ma'am sorry. May natitira pa po ba kayong respeto? May nagawa ba ako sayong mali?" Loonyo told Janine.

"Hello po! It's really just a meme that I found super funny. I found it online. I didn't really mean any harm. Ano po kaya context ng meme? I just thought it meant to change the name of the airport to you like poking fun," Janine replied.

Loonyo then posted the screenshot on his Facebook account.

"Kung wala kayong magawa, pagtripan niyo sarili niyo wag ibang tao... Maging sensitive tayo minsan, di natin alam pinagdadaanan ng isa't isa satin. In-expect ko yung mga matagal na or kahit papano nauna sa industriya ay kahit papano alam ang 'RESPETO NA LANG SANA,'” Loonyo said in the comments section of his post.

"Pero para katuwaan, sigeeee, Go lang, kahit iba na yung napuntahan ng KATUWAAN. Weird s***!!! PANGALAN MO SAYO YUNG AIRPORT, Baka ikaw yung may gusto hindi ako," he added.

Janine then took to her Instagram story to answer Loonyo.

"People use my name to poke fun all the time as well. Hell people talk s*** and laugh at me as well. I'm not saying that's what the meme was doing kasi it wasn't meant to be degrading at all.. but yeah! It's what comes along when you're a public figure. no big! smile po kayo!" she said.

