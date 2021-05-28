




































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  

                     

                        

                           
SLAM BOOK: DJ Loonyo

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 28, 2021 - 5:46pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Have fun and dance under the sun with internationally-renowned recording star and choreographer DJ Loonyo on Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show "SLAM BOOK," May 28, Friday, 5 p.m., on Philstar.com and Philstarnews Facebook & YouTube!



Choreographed by DJ Loonyo himself, the full dance routine of "Dance Under The Sun" can be seen in the official music video. Dance tutorials are also now available on his TikTok account, setting off a challenge that has kept audiences dancing since its official release. 



Following its official release, this latest dance craze has already hit the trending topics on Twitter here in the Philippines and in Hong Kong. It has also reached 61.6K views on its official launch on TikTok. Written by DJ Loonyo and produced by Solomon Star, “Dance Under the Sun” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALL PINOY PRIDES
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TV5 2021 station ID unites former, present ABS-CBN, GMA stars


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
TV5's station new station ID shows a mix of its own content and titles by blocktimer ABS-CBN. It also popped up a surprise...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rabiya Mateo sets record straight on rumored relationship with Andre Brouillette


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo set the record straight on what really goes on between her and former "Pinoy Big...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Aamin din yan after 2 years': Netizens poke fun at Julia Barretto for denying eating 'isaw'


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
A video of Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto eating “isaw” has been viral on social media. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judy Ann inspires Filipino families to cook in MAGGI Kusinaserye anthology


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 days ago                              


                                                            
In each short film, MAGGI and Judy Ann wish to showcase the role of cooking in uplifting every Filipino family’s well-being....

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ruby Rodriguez now working at Philippine consulate in California


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Kapuso host Ruby Rodriguez revealed that she’s now working at the Philippine Consulate General in Los Angeles, Cal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'He's Into Her': 5 things you need to know about DonBelle's debut 'kilig serye'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'He's Into Her': 5 things you need to know about DonBelle's debut 'kilig serye'


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Here are some information about the trending series you might want to know.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Friends' reunion reveals Ross and Rachel stars' crush
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Friends' reunion reveals Ross and Rachel stars' crush


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer almost hooked up on the set of "Friends" -- but their characters Rachel and Ross nearly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ben&Ben pays tribute to everyone suffering in this tough time
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ben&Ben pays tribute to everyone suffering in this tough time


                              

                                                                  By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
With life’s twists and turns, Ben&Ben offers a heartwarming tribute to the ones out there who might be going through...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Voice celebrates 10 successful  years in Season 20 finale
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Voice celebrates 10 successful  years in Season 20 finale


                              

                                                                  By Leah C.Salterio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Since The Voice started with its remote show in May last year, for the finale of Season 18, the popular and widely followed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Robby Tarroza: From showbiz to the corporate world
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robby Tarroza: From showbiz to the corporate world


                              

                                                                  By Walden Sadiri M. Belen |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Robby Tarroza made a name as a commercial model then as showbiz personality, appearing in such popular TV shows as That’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with