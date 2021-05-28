SLAM BOOK: DJ Loonyo

MANILA, Philippines — Have fun and dance under the sun with internationally-renowned recording star and choreographer DJ Loonyo on Philstar.com's Lifestyle & Entertainment show "SLAM BOOK," May 28, Friday, 5 p.m., on Philstar.com and Philstarnews Facebook & YouTube!

Choreographed by DJ Loonyo himself, the full dance routine of "Dance Under The Sun" can be seen in the official music video. Dance tutorials are also now available on his TikTok account, setting off a challenge that has kept audiences dancing since its official release.

Following its official release, this latest dance craze has already hit the trending topics on Twitter here in the Philippines and in Hong Kong. It has also reached 61.6K views on its official launch on TikTok. Written by DJ Loonyo and produced by Solomon Star, “Dance Under the Sun” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer and all digital stores worldwide under Universal Records.