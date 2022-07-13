^

After 2 miscarriages, LJ Moreno is pregnant at 41

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 13, 2022 | 3:03pm
Celebrity couple LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag with their children
LJ Moreno via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After two unfortunate miscarriages, actress LJ Moreno is pregnant with another baby with husband Jimmy Alapag. 

In her Instagram account, LJ posted a video of her family bonding together during the pregnancy announcement. 

“Not very many know but after we miscarried in 2020 we had another miscarriage last December 2021. We thought that would be the last pregnancy because of my age but God had other plans,” LJ captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Jackie Foster, Maricar de Mesa, Rufa Mae Quinto, Donita Rose, to name a few, congratulated LJ on her pregnancy. 

“His plans are always bigger than ours. Congratulations again! Prayers for a smooth journey ahead and so much joy. Love you,” Jackie commented. 

“Oh wow!!! Congratulations sis!!! You are amazing!!!” Donita commented. 

In her vlog on her YouTube channel, LJ explained why she waited for the first trimester to announce her pregnancy. 

“The reason why we kept it ’til at least I’m now almost 13 weeks, hinintay lang muna namin matapos ‘yung trimester, because I actually had two miscarriages. We did not announce it on the vlog,” she said. 

LJ and Jimmy got married in August 2010. They have three children Ian, Keona and Calen.

