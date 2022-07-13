Aubrey Miles blames self for daughter diagnosed with autism

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Aubrey Miles revealed that she blamed herself after her daughter Rocket was diagnosed with autism.

In their interview with Toni Gonzaga in her YouTube channel, Aubrey and her husband Troy Montero recalled how they reacted upon hearing the doctor's diagnosis.

“Parang we got punched kasi it’s official na nga. Although may feeling na there was really something, but once it’s official, it’s like, ‘Oh wow. It took us how long for it to sink in,” he added.

“You want to blame ‘yung sarili mo kasi as a mom, parang, ‘Ako ba ‘to?” Aubrey added.

Toni then asked "You blamed yourself?"

“Yes. ‘Ako ba ‘yan? What did I do? ‘Yung genes ba namin?’ Sabi ko, ‘Bakit? Hindi naman ako nag-diet nung time na ‘yon,’” Aubrey answered.

“I’m crying because we can say it kasi before parang it was so hard. Sabi ko, ‘Nakakahiya ba ‘yon na baka kung anong sabihin nila?' Now, I’m happy that I’m open and I’m like, ‘You know what? We can do this,'” she added.

The couple revealed Rocket's condition last April.

