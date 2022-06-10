^

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2022 | 9:39am
Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles
Screengrab from Gretchen Fullido via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot yesterday after 18 years of being in a relationship. 

Photos of their intimate civil wedding ceremony were uploaded on Instagram by their friends and family.

Aubrey and Troy reshared those photos on their Instagram stories. 

ABS-CBN News entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido shared a video of the ceremony presided by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos. 

The couple revealed that they were engaged last March in an Instagram post. 

They have two children, Hunter and Rocket. Aubrey also has a son, Maurie, from a previous relationship.  

