Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

Screengrab from Gretchen Fullido via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot yesterday after 18 years of being in a relationship.

Photos of their intimate civil wedding ceremony were uploaded on Instagram by their friends and family.

Aubrey and Troy reshared those photos on their Instagram stories.

ABS-CBN News entertainment reporter Gretchen Fullido shared a video of the ceremony presided by Mandaluyong Mayor Carmelita Abalos.

The couple revealed that they were engaged last March in an Instagram post.

They have two children, Hunter and Rocket. Aubrey also has a son, Maurie, from a previous relationship.

