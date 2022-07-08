^

Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries

Jan Milo Severo, Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 8, 2022 | 3:56pm
Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 reveals 1st 4 entries
MANILA, Philippines — The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) executive committee has announced earlier today the first four entries in the annual festival happening on Christmas Day. 

The four first films are:

  • ABS-CBN Film Productions’ “Labyu with an Accent” starring Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria,
  • Rein Entertainment Productions’ “Nananahimik Ang Gabi” starring Ian Veneracion, Mon Confiado and Heaven Peralejo,
  • ABS-CBN Film Productions and Viva Films’ “Partners in Crime” starring Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi
  • and TEN17P’s “The Teacher” starring Joey de Leon and Toni Gonzaga. 

The husband and wife tandem of Toni Gonzaga and Paul Soriano, Vice Ganda, Jodi Sta. Maria and Coco Martin are the first stars to headline the first four official movies at this year's MMFF. The first four entries were chosen by submitted scripts. 

Soriano will direct his wife Gonzaga and Joey de Leon in "The Teacher." 

It's an interesting combination with MMFF mainstay Vice Ganda partnering with YouTube sensation Ivana Alawi in "Partners In Crime." 

The controversial sexy film starring Ian Veneracion and Heaven Peralejo with Mon Confiado titled "Nananahimik Ang Gabi" directed by Shugo Praico is also part of the list.

Rounding up the first four is Coco Martin's "Labyu With An Accent." Credited with his real name, Rodel Nacianceno, Coco will romance Jodi Sta. Maria in the big screen. 
 
The top four scripts were based on following criteria:

  • Artistic Excellence - 40%,
  • Commercial Appeal - 40%,
  • Filipino Cultural Sensibility - 10%
  • and Global Appeal - 10%.

The deadline for the finished film submission (where the other four official MMFF entries shall be chosen) shall be on September 2 (for early birds submission) and Sept 30 (regular submission).

The selection committee was headed by Chair Boots Anson-Roa Rodrigo and Vice Chair Jesse Ejercito. 

Past editions of the MMFF have traditonally chosen the first four entries based on scripts while the other four were chosen on finished products. 

The MMFF is held annually and opens on Christmas Day. It runs for two weeks were Manila theaters only screen the official entries. 

Now on its 48th year, MMFF 2022 promotes the message "Balik Saya," signaling the return of mainstream films in physical theaters.

