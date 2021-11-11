
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Entertainment
                        
100% cinema capacity eyed for MMFF 2021; list of unofficial entries
                        

                           
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
November 11, 2021 | 7:13pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
100% cinema capacity eyed for MMFF 2021; list of unofficial entries
Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano and MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos pose in front reporters at the reopening of movie theaters in BHS Cinemas on November 10, 2021.
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Almost two years since cinemas were shut down due to the pandemic, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), organizer of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), plans to no longer hold a virtual screening of entry films as it did last year and this year, will return to screening movies in theaters on December to maximize ticket sales for Filipino films.



Hollywood blockbuster “Dune” was among the first films shown when local theaters reopened starting yesterday as part of Metro Manila being declared as Alert Level 2 due to decreasing COVID-19 cases.



If cases continue to decline, Metro Manila mayors may consider recommending to increase theaters' capacity to 100% from the current 50% set under Alert Level 2, Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a short speech prior to the premiere night of “Dune” last night in Central Square, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City. 



Cayetano was hoping to reach the 100% full capacity in time for MMFF.



Related: Metro Manila to ease to Alert Level 2 starting November 5



Bonifacio High Street (BHS) Cinemas, in particular, reopened its doors to those fully vaccinated. Vaccination cards are required before entry.



Apart from being sanitized regularly, BHS Cinemas use non-chemical ultraviolet disinfection before and after screening to ensure that all areas are clean and disinfected at any time of day. Hand sanitizers and alcohol are also available for use as well as temperature checks upon entry. As extra precaution, moviegoers need to fill up health declaration forms before their ticket purchases and keep their face masks on at all times.



The BHS cinema experience can be enjoyed with recliner seats that have more than one meter of space allocation versus other cinema standards. A space for dining in the cinema lobby has also been created for individuals to use before or after the movie screening. Food and drinks, except for a bottle of water, are temporarily not allowed inside the movie theaters.



BHS Cinemas are open to fully vaccinated individuals, including kids, every Wednesdays to Sundays only. Until November 14, viewers can enjoy blockbuster films such as “Dune” and “A Quiet Place.” Ticket reservations and purchases can be done from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. 



MMFF 2021 unofficial entries



The MMFF Executive Committee is yet to announce the official entries, but the following are among those allegedly included:

•    “Mudrasta” (starring Roderick Paulate, directed by Julius Alfonso)

•    “Big Night” (starring Christian Bables, directed by Jun Robles Lana)

•    “Deception” (Claudine Barretto and Mark Anthony Fernandez reunion movie, directed by Joel Lamangan)

•    “Huwag Kang Lalabas” (starring Kim Chiu, directed by Adolf Alix Jr.)

•    “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether The Weather Is Fine)” (starring Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos)

•    “A Hard Day” (starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla, directed by Lawrence Fajardo) 

•    “Ngayon Kaya” (starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, directed by Prime Cruz)


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL AWARDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ex-ABS-CBN stars join John Lloyd Cruz in new GMA sitcom


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Former Kapamilya artists Jayson Gainza, Janus del Prado and Miles Ocampo will be joining new Kapuso actor John Lloyd Cruz...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Is James Reid dating Cebuana singer?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Is James Reid dating Cebuana singer?


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Fans of James Reid are asking the actor-singer if Cebuana singer-songwriter Jolianne Salvado is the one who replaced singer-actress...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kris Aquino shares details of wedding with Mel Sarmiento
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kris Aquino shares details of wedding with Mel Sarmiento


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that her upcoming wedding with Mel Sarmiento will be “tiny”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 What to expect from John Lloyd now that he&rsquo;s Kapuso
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
What to expect from John Lloyd now that he’s Kapuso


                              

                                                                  By Nathalie Tomada |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
John Lloyd Cruz is officially reviving his television career via GMA Network.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Ito na ang last&rsquo;: Janno Gibbs on working with wife Bing Loyzaga, ex Manilyn Reynes in &lsquo;Mang Jose&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Ito na ang last’: Janno Gibbs on working with wife Bing Loyzaga, ex Manilyn Reynes in ‘Mang Jose’


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Actor and singer Janno Gibbs revealed that all is well between him and Bing Loyzaga and ex-girlfriend Manilyn Reynes on the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mr. and Mrs. Ramsay: Derek emotional in wedding with Ellen Adarna in Bataan


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay tied the knot in a luxurious mountain resort in Bataan today.

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Beautiful day to get married': Ellen Adarna shares photos of pre-wedding with Derek Ramsay


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are believed to tie the knot today. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mariah Carey releases new Christmas single


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
After becoming a Christmas icon for her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” multi-platinum singer Mariah Carey...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ABS-CBN ventures into vinyl, Ebe Dancel's 'Bawat Daan' album set for vinyl release


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artist Ebe Dancel’s album “Bawat Daan” is set to be released on vinyl this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nadine Lustre, family bond with rumored boyfriend in Siargao
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nadine Lustre, family bond with rumored boyfriend in Siargao


                              

                                                                  By Jan Milo Severo |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Actress Nadine Lustre was once again spotted with rumored boyfriend Christopher Bariou in Siargao but this time, together...

                                                         


      

         

            
Entertainment
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with