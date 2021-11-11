100% cinema capacity eyed for MMFF 2021; list of unofficial entries

Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano and MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos pose in front reporters at the reopening of movie theaters in BHS Cinemas on November 10, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Almost two years since cinemas were shut down due to the pandemic, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), organizer of the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), plans to no longer hold a virtual screening of entry films as it did last year and this year, will return to screening movies in theaters on December to maximize ticket sales for Filipino films.

Hollywood blockbuster “Dune” was among the first films shown when local theaters reopened starting yesterday as part of Metro Manila being declared as Alert Level 2 due to decreasing COVID-19 cases.

If cases continue to decline, Metro Manila mayors may consider recommending to increase theaters' capacity to 100% from the current 50% set under Alert Level 2, Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a short speech prior to the premiere night of “Dune” last night in Central Square, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Cayetano was hoping to reach the 100% full capacity in time for MMFF.

Bonifacio High Street (BHS) Cinemas, in particular, reopened its doors to those fully vaccinated. Vaccination cards are required before entry.

Apart from being sanitized regularly, BHS Cinemas use non-chemical ultraviolet disinfection before and after screening to ensure that all areas are clean and disinfected at any time of day. Hand sanitizers and alcohol are also available for use as well as temperature checks upon entry. As extra precaution, moviegoers need to fill up health declaration forms before their ticket purchases and keep their face masks on at all times.

The BHS cinema experience can be enjoyed with recliner seats that have more than one meter of space allocation versus other cinema standards. A space for dining in the cinema lobby has also been created for individuals to use before or after the movie screening. Food and drinks, except for a bottle of water, are temporarily not allowed inside the movie theaters.

BHS Cinemas are open to fully vaccinated individuals, including kids, every Wednesdays to Sundays only. Until November 14, viewers can enjoy blockbuster films such as “Dune” and “A Quiet Place.” Ticket reservations and purchases can be done from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

MMFF 2021 unofficial entries

The MMFF Executive Committee is yet to announce the official entries, but the following are among those allegedly included:

• “Mudrasta” (starring Roderick Paulate, directed by Julius Alfonso)

• “Big Night” (starring Christian Bables, directed by Jun Robles Lana)

• “Deception” (Claudine Barretto and Mark Anthony Fernandez reunion movie, directed by Joel Lamangan)

• “Huwag Kang Lalabas” (starring Kim Chiu, directed by Adolf Alix Jr.)

• “Kun Maupay Man It Panahon (Whether The Weather Is Fine)” (starring Daniel Padilla and Charo Santos)

• “A Hard Day” (starring Dingdong Dantes and John Arcilla, directed by Lawrence Fajardo)

• “Ngayon Kaya” (starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino, directed by Prime Cruz)