'Miss ko lang kayo': Dennis Padilla apologizes to son Leon Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian Dennis Padilla apologized to his son Leon Barretto after the latter penned an open letter to his dad.

In his Instagram account, Dennis posted a photo of him with a young Leon, saying that he’s just missing them.

“I am sorry leon... Miss ko lang kyo... God bless you more!” Dennis said.

The veteran comedian also said that he’s been reaching out to Leon and to daughters Julia and Claudia privately.

“Just want to know what false narrative I said in public? I been reaching out to all of you for 15years in private,” he said.

Dennis' post came after Leon penned an open letter to his dad when Dennis posted on his Instagram account that his son and daughters didn’t greet him on Father’s Day.

“For the past 10 years, we have been trying so hard to slowly rebuild the bridge you continuously burn every time you talk about our private matters in your presscons, interviews and social media. Papa, why does it seem like you enjoy hurting your kids in public?” Leon wrote.

“Why do you keep posting cryptic posts about us and allow people to bash us on your own Instagram page? Do you think it does not pain all of us not to feel protected by their own father? It’s not that we don’t want to talk to you but the few times we do to resolve the issues, you communicate by shouting, cursing, and using hurtful words that traumatize us,” he added.

