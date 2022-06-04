^

Entertainment

James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 4, 2022 | 12:33am
James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'
The "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader as seen in "Rogue One"
Disney and Lucasfilm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor James Earl Jones was confirmed to be part of the cast for Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" reprising the iconic voice of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader.

The 91-year-old actor can be heard in the third episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." His role in the series had not been previously formally announced.

Hayden Christensen was called to return too, seventeen years since he was last seen as Kenobi's padawan and friend Anakin Skywalker in "Revenge of the Sith."

In that film, Anakin Skywalker was corrupted and fell to the dark side to become Vader. Kenobi went into hiding after the Empire ordered the execution of all Jedi, and also vowed to watch over Skywalker's son Luke on the planet Tatooine — setting up the story for the original "Star Wars" in 1977.

The second episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ended with a shot of a scarred Anakin inside a healing tank, staring coldly into the camera with his famous breaths peering through.

However the recently released third episode showed that Christensen's Anakin was not just returning through visions and as the Sith Lord's physical stand-in, Jones' deep voice was booming once again from Vader's mask and black garbs, which he had done since "A New Hope" 45 years ago.

Related: Darth Vader appearance teased in new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' trailer on Star Wars Day

Jones was last heard as the voice of Vader in the 2016 spin-off film "Rogue One," the animated series "Rebels," and a bit-part in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

The 91-year-old EGoT winner — he only has an honorary Oscar while his Emmys, Tonys, and Grammy are all competitive awards — is also famous for the voice of Mufasa in both versions of "The Lion King," King Jaffe in the "Coming to America" films, and his extensive Broadway work

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" takes places ten years after "Revenge of the Sith" and sees the Jedi master come out of hiding for a dangerous rescue mission while being hunted by Inquisitors at the behest of Vader.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Kenobi from the prequel films, as do Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars as the adoptive parents of Luke.

The series also stars Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Maya Erskine, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who worked on another "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," is directing all six episodes.

RELATED: Hayden Christensen to return as Anakin Skywalker in new 'Star Wars' series

DARTH VADER

JAMES EARL JONES

OBI-WAN KENOBI

STAR WARS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

Tom Rodriguez unfollows Carla Abellana, posts cryptic image about breaking free

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Kapuso actor Tom Rodriguez returned to social media after a few months of hiatus. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

'Okay na kami': Vice Ganda no longer expecting more 'It's Showtime' hosts after Anne, Jhong comeback

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
After Anne Curtis and Jhong Hilario, Vice Ganda revealed that he doesn’t want any former host to return to “It’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

'Mahirap magpatawad': Moira Dela Torre's interview about ending a relationship resurfaces

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
A past interview of Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre resurfaced online following her breakup with husband Jason Hernand...
Entertainment
fbtw
Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

Alleged 'third party' in Moira Dela Torre-Jason Hernandez split speaks up

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The man in the viral photo with singer Jason Hernandez broke his silence over allegations that he’s the third party...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Sunshine Cruz is a cool yet disciplinarian mom

Sunshine Cruz is a cool yet disciplinarian mom

By MJ Marfori | 2 hours ago
With all that hot mom Sunshine Cruz has been through in relationships and life, she already mastered the balance of becoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Zoren Legaspi&nbsp; breaks into new&nbsp; acting territory

Zoren Legaspi  breaks into new  acting territory

By Jerry Donato | 2 hours ago
Zoren Legaspi remains one of today’s reliable and visible actors. He is continuously charting and navigating familiar...
Entertainment
fbtw
Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

Online petition requests Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2'

By Marane A. Plaza | 7 hours ago
Following Johnny Depp's much-celebrated win over the defamation case he filed against his ex-wife Amber Heard, there...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

Miss World Philippines 2022 to launch NFTs

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 8 hours ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization is set to launch non-fungible tokens (NFT) to fund its existing campaigns on...
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

Blackpink sets new record for exceeding 7B Spotify streams

By Marane A. Plaza | 8 hours ago
South Korean girl group Blackpink has broken yet another record as the quartet exceeded seven billion views on Spotify...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with