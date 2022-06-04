James Earl Jones is back as the voice of Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

The "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader as seen in "Rogue One"

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor James Earl Jones was confirmed to be part of the cast for Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" reprising the iconic voice of "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader.

The 91-year-old actor can be heard in the third episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi." His role in the series had not been previously formally announced.

Hayden Christensen was called to return too, seventeen years since he was last seen as Kenobi's padawan and friend Anakin Skywalker in "Revenge of the Sith."

In that film, Anakin Skywalker was corrupted and fell to the dark side to become Vader. Kenobi went into hiding after the Empire ordered the execution of all Jedi, and also vowed to watch over Skywalker's son Luke on the planet Tatooine — setting up the story for the original "Star Wars" in 1977.

The second episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" ended with a shot of a scarred Anakin inside a healing tank, staring coldly into the camera with his famous breaths peering through.

However the recently released third episode showed that Christensen's Anakin was not just returning through visions and as the Sith Lord's physical stand-in, Jones' deep voice was booming once again from Vader's mask and black garbs, which he had done since "A New Hope" 45 years ago.

Jones was last heard as the voice of Vader in the 2016 spin-off film "Rogue One," the animated series "Rebels," and a bit-part in 2019's "The Rise of Skywalker."

The 91-year-old EGoT winner — he only has an honorary Oscar while his Emmys, Tonys, and Grammy are all competitive awards — is also famous for the voice of Mufasa in both versions of "The Lion King," King Jaffe in the "Coming to America" films, and his extensive Broadway work

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" takes places ten years after "Revenge of the Sith" and sees the Jedi master come out of hiding for a dangerous rescue mission while being hunted by Inquisitors at the behest of Vader.

Ewan McGregor reprises his role as Kenobi from the prequel films, as do Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Owen and Beru Lars as the adoptive parents of Luke.

The series also stars Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, Maya Erskine, and Benny Safdie. Deborah Chow, who worked on another "Star Wars" series "The Mandalorian," is directing all six episodes.

