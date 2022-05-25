Charlie Dizon to star in 'Full House' remake?

MANILA, Philippines — Over a decade since Heart Evangelista and Richard Gutierrez starred in the 2009 Philippine adaptation of "Full House," is another Filipino remake of the hit Korean series long overdue?

During Philstar.com's spring/summer 2022 fashion editorial photo shoot with Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon, the actress shared that she's always wanted to do a remake of the K-drama series.

When asked what would be the ideal show she'd love to do, Charlie answered, "'Full House!' Super classic."

"Full House" is a 2004 South Korean television series starring Song Hye-kyo and her rumored ex-boyfriend, K-pop superstar Rain.

The "Fan Girl" female lead is not new to being associated with South Korean entertainment, as the actress was onced trained to debut as a K-pop idol in South Korea.

Dizon also shared her go-to Korean drama series, recommending "What's wrong with Secretary Kim," "It's Okay Not to Be Okay," and "39."

"'39', kakatapos ko lang panoorin. It is about life, 'di sya cutie-cutie. Life ng about (being) 39 (years old). Stable na sila, ano pa inaantay nila, what's more?"

Dizon also shared that apart from K-drama series remakes, she wants to do light romantic-comedy acting projects: "Gusto ko gumawa rin ng rom-com, may lalim 'yung story pero light." — Video by Deejae Dumlao, photo by Jazmin Tabuena

